Who will take the Vodacom URC Player of the Season Award?

The Vodacom Bulls duo of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cameron Hanekom are up against the Emirates Lions’ versatile Sanele Nohamba for the coveted Vodacom United Rugby Championship Player of the Season Award for 2024.

The Gauteng-based trio garnered the most votes in the nomination process, with Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, the four South African franchises and local media selecting their star players of the season.

The fleet-footed Arendse has been in sublime form for the Vodacom Bulls, making 15 clean breaks and scoring eight tries so far this season, but he’s also been brilliant fielding high kicks – both on attack and defence – and he’s made his presence felt with a number of proper defensive hits.

The 22-year-old Hanekom, a former Junior Springbok star, has been a revelation at the back of the Vodacom Bulls’ scrum, with the young No 8 proving his worth as ball carrier and in defence, while he is second overall for offloads with 22, and sixth for turnovers won, with 13.

The nippy Nohamba, in turn, has underlined his value as utility player by shining for the Emirates Lions at scrumhalf and flyhalf, while he has also proved himself to be a very useful kicking option by slotting 32 conversions, 14 penalty goals and a drop goal through the uprights. The 25-year-old’s 119 points scored during the campaign places him fourth overall.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, 18 June, as part of the series of Vodacom URC Awards for the season.