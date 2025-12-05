Whitehouse & Continental Linen reaches 100 stores, celebrating local growth and job creation

The Whitehouse & Continental Linen Group proudly announces the opening of their 100th store, marking a historic milestone for the independently-owned South African retailer. From humble beginnings to becoming one of the country’s largest independent homeware and linen retailers, this achievement celebrates decades of growth, resilience, and commitment to local job creation.

A journey rooted in family values, craft and quality

The Group has grown from a single linen store in 2006 to a nationwide retail network with a strong focus on selling high-quality items at affordable prices and offering exceptional customer service. While many brands have shifted sourcing and manufacture offshore, Whitehouse & Continental Linen continues to invest in its large factory in Cape Town. The factory provides numerous jobs for many people in the local Cape community and has an in-house skills development training academy where trainees are upskilled to join the team and work in various aspects of production.

They manufacture a wide range of bed linen, curtains, protectors and pillow inners for their retail outlets and direct hospitality customers. The Group currently procures more than 50% of its products in-house and from other local manufacturers, and is proud to be supporting true job creation in South Africa.

100 stores and growing

Reaching the 100-store milestone reflects more than expansion. It represents trust from South African customers, supplier relationships built over generations, and a mission to bring “luxury for less” into homes across the country. The growth of their national store network means that more customers from all walks of life, are able to access to locally-made high-quality textile products at value-driven prices. Most importantly, the growth of their stores from one to a hundred, has created over 1000 jobs in South Africa. All staff are provided with Medical Insurance and access to private healthcare as well as various training and incentive-driven benefits.

Looking ahead

The Group is investing heavily in digital innovation, including its state-of-the-art e-commerce business, upgraded integrated retail point of sale systems and mobile phone-based staff-training academy. Technology is key to being competitive in today’s fast-moving retail landscape and will continue to be a critical enabler of their growth and efficiency going forward.

Leadership quote

“Celebrating our 100th store is incredibly meaningful for our dedicated teams,” says Jared Kahn, CEO of the Whitehouse & Continental Linen Group. “We are proud to be an independently owned business that continues to expand, innovate and create jobs. Our customers are the reason we are here, and we are committed to bringing them beautiful textiles and homeware at prices that make luxury accessible. We work hard to deliver on our brand promise of luxury for less to our growing community of loyal customers, and we are grateful for their support over the years – the best is yet to come!”

About Whitehouse & Continental Linen Group

Whitehouse & Continental Linen is an independently owned South African homeware and textile retailer and manufacturer, operating their digital platform as

With a growing footprint of 100 stores nationally and a dynamic manufacturing facility in Cape Town, the Group supplies top-quality textile and homeware products to over half a million satisfied customers and Hospitality establishments each year.



