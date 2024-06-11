VUT celebrates the installation of an esteemed business leader as its chancellor with great optimism

The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) celebrated the official installation of its chancellor, Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo, on 6 June 2024, at the Desmond Tutu Great Hall, located on the University’s Main Campus in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

Renowned for his extensive expertise and leadership within the business community, Mntambo is appointed for a five-year term beginning 11 September 2023. His profound experience and commitment to academic excellence ideally position him to spearhead VUT into a promising era of growth and innovation. His forward-thinking vision for higher education in South Africa complements VUT’s dedication to making knowledge and learning accessible to all.

Mntambo’s tenure in public service and leadership roles across the business sector uniquely equips him to propel the University’s mission of fostering young leaders who will advance societal interests through technological innovation, excellence, and inclusive growth.

Having held academic positions early in his career, Mntambo’s influence extended through his roles at the University of North West, the University of KwaZulu Natal, and the University of South Africa. He played a pivotal role in the Independent Mediation Service of South Africa (IMSSA) and chaired the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), leaving a significant mark on South Africa’s journey towards democracy in 1994.

Mntambo also made significant contributions as the first director general of the Gauteng Provincial Government and has influenced various sectors as founder and director of Sediba Consulting and Eyesizwe Mining. His corporate governance experience is evidenced by his service on the boards of Exxaro Ltd, Metrobus, South African Tourism, and the Paleontological Scientific Trust.

The installation coincides with VUT’s celebration of twenty years as a University of Technology, reflecting on its achievements and future prospects in the realms of technology and academia. Mntambo’s extensive networks are anticipated to significantly enhance VUT’s visibility and influence both locally and globally.

Chairperson of the VUT Council, Professor Mandlakhe Radebe pointed out that the combination of Mntambo’s business acumen, outstanding qualifications, and understanding of SA’s higher education landscape, make him an ideal fit for the esteemed role of the University’s titular head. “His distinguished background positions him to serve as a dedicated ambassador for the University, advocating for VUT’s interests and enhancing its brand visibility on both national and international fronts. Leveraging his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, Mntambo brings a wealth of valuable networks to support his responsibilities in this capacity,” said Radebe.

The installation ceremony will be graced by dignitaries from academia, business, and government. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi, chancellor of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and chairperson of the Thabo Mbeki Board of Trustees.

Dr Fraser-Moleketi, was elected to SA’s first democratic parliament in April 1994 where she served in the executive and cabinet – first as deputy minister and later as minister for welfare and population development, and later as minister of public service and administration in two subsequent administrations. She continues to impact numerous boards across academia, government and development organisations on issues relating youth, women empowerment, capacity development and education, governance and poverty eradication.