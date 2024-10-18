VUT Alumni Relations Partners with Tigers Motorcycle Club for greater good

On 28 September 2024, the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) Alumni Relations department teamed up with the Tigers Motorcycle Club (Tigers MCC) for a mass charity ride as part of their ongoing community outreach program.

This event, in partnership with a Bikers' Charity Society, traces back to a decade ago when a similar ride brought warmth to Kgahliso Children's Home with blankets. This year, the initiative took a different route, focusing on sustainability by giving back through a garden project at the Kitso Information Development Centre (Kitso IDC) in Sharpeville.

The mass ride began at the Caravan Park, where bikers from various provinces gathered for the weekend event. From there, they embarked on the ride to Kitso IDC, a non-profit organization situated at the Old Police Station in Sharpeville, a site with historical significance dating back to the tragic events of 21 March 1960.

Kitso IDC serves the Sharpeville community by providing access to information through an internet café, hosting government programs, and offering training on entrepreneurial and trading skills. This support is especially aimed at the youth and unemployed adults, empowering them to become self-sustaining entrepreneurs and fostering the growth of local small businesses to boost the regional economy.

The garden project was born out of the centre’s unique request for a sustainable way to feed the community. Lebohang Radebe, a VUT Alumni and Fine Art lecturer, played a crucial role in spearheading the initiative. Alongside Alumni Relations, HIV Unit, Protection Services, and the Red Cross in Vereeniging, the team contacted the VUT community engagement office to identify a suitable location. Kitso IDC was recommended because of its ongoing efforts to revitalize a garden aimed at sustaining its daily feeding program for more than 200 destitute people in the community.

The centre, led by manager Ntate Tankiso Machaba, had previously established a garden to supplement its feeding program and create jobs for the community. A generous donation in 2021 had enabled the centre to acquire agricultural tunnels from the Department of Agriculture, providing opportunities for youth trained through Kitso IDC’s skills programs to learn about sustainable planting methods.

During the charity event, the visiting group of bikers and VUT representatives donated 100 units of seedlings, compost, and fruit trees. With limited space, 50 seedlings and four fruit trees were planted immediately, while the remaining plants were reserved for future planting to support the centre’s garden revival efforts.

Kitso IDC continues to be a pillar of the community, providing free and certified skills programs, including Computer Literacy courses facilitated by VUT, and offering life skills training to prepare young people for the challenges ahead. The centre also runs an Advisory and Referrals office to assist residents with various issues, while regularly donating clothing, food, and other necessities to those in need.

The partnership between VUT Alumni Relations, the Tigers MCC, and Kitso IDC exemplifies how collaboration can bring lasting impact to local communities. The event not only fostered sustainability but also strengthened ties with the community by addressing immediate needs while ensuring future support.



