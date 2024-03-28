Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaPointOnPoint PReMediaMeltwaterDMASAIpsosBataRogerwilcoTDMCPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkOgilvy South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Podcasts News South Africa

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Elections 2024

    Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

    Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

    sona.co.za

    The spoken word of design: DashDigital's new podcast series

    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    The idea of design is usually a very visual one. So, the concept of a design podcast might sound like a contradiction in terms but in fact, there’s a lot one can learn and enjoy about the visual arts via spoken word – particularly from those in the creative industry.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    “When we set out to create this series,” explains Rogan Jansen co-founder and creative director at the Cape Town-based design studio DashDigital, “we wanted to uncover unique paths and unravel exclusive behind-the-scenes perspectives of key people in the design world, in order to discover their transformative journeys, discover lessons and challenges and understand the triumphs that have defined their experiences.”

    Having kicked off in October last year, the podcast series is now on its fourth episode. Released in February this year, the most recent episode is centred around an interview with Julia Descole and Miranda Lopez Durnbeck, the founders of By Beyond, a female-led creative studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This creative duo is known for their ability to translate the language of branding through a lens of simplicity and artful design.

    “For those looking to one day own their own business or more specifically design studio, this is a must listen,” says Jansen. “Throughout this interview, we openly discuss the challenges and successes of running a design studio, which in effect helped us to unveil the determination and commitment that ultimately drives this journey.”

    Some of the other interviewees have included Isabel Moranta, an award-winning creative and associate design director at Media.Monks in Montreal, Canada, the visionary founder of London’s Accept & Proceed, David Johnston and Joe Diver, the London based graphic designer specialising in brand identity, web design and creative direction.

    Source: @mikeabel67
    Mike Abel wants to challenge perspectives with new podcast Willing & Abel

    6 Mar 2024

    “From Isabel’s unique perspective to the creative landscape,” concludes Jansen, “to David’s dedication to forging the path for design’s tomorrow and Joe’s story of having learnt through doing, the teachings and truths shared in these interviews are not only inspiring but relatable
    too. It’s in these recorded voices that design becomes more human.”

    Coming up this month is an interview with award-winning designer and art director Miquel Pons, who is currently the design director at Experience.Monks in Montreal Canada.

    Read more: podcast, design, Rogan Jansen, DashDigital
    NextOptions

    Related

    The rise of podcasting in South Africa &#x2013; a growing opportunity for brands
    KLAThe rise of podcasting in South Africa – a growing opportunity for brands
    Why strong brand identity is important in web design
    Dash Digital StudioWhy strong brand identity is important in web design
    Source:
    TDC Ascenders 2024 competition now accepting entries
    31 Jan 2024
    Dream of running your own design studio? Here&#x2019;s what you should know
    Dash Digital StudioDream of running your own design studio? Here’s what you should know
    Juliet Kavishe is on the jury. Source: Supplied.
    9 African creatives on ADC Awards global jury
    11 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. Cape Town-based interior designer Kim Williams gives her top five design and décor trends for 2024
    5 design and décor trends for 2024
    4 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. John Obot's attempt to shatter the 124-hour reading marathon record by reading for 145 hours.
    Bookish: The story of the Guinness World Record for reading out loud
    19 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf Adrian Whines of Brand DNA Brandspace Activation, says fuel stations are brand temples that play pivotal roles in defining the customer experience
    Fuel stations: More than pumps and prices - brand temples for CX
     30 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz