The spoken word of design: DashDigital's new podcast series

The idea of design is usually a very visual one. So, the concept of a design podcast might sound like a contradiction in terms but in fact, there’s a lot one can learn and enjoy about the visual arts via spoken word – particularly from those in the creative industry.

“When we set out to create this series,” explains Rogan Jansen co-founder and creative director at the Cape Town-based design studio DashDigital, “we wanted to uncover unique paths and unravel exclusive behind-the-scenes perspectives of key people in the design world, in order to discover their transformative journeys, discover lessons and challenges and understand the triumphs that have defined their experiences.”

Having kicked off in October last year, the podcast series is now on its fourth episode. Released in February this year, the most recent episode is centred around an interview with Julia Descole and Miranda Lopez Durnbeck, the founders of By Beyond, a female-led creative studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This creative duo is known for their ability to translate the language of branding through a lens of simplicity and artful design.

“For those looking to one day own their own business or more specifically design studio, this is a must listen,” says Jansen. “Throughout this interview, we openly discuss the challenges and successes of running a design studio, which in effect helped us to unveil the determination and commitment that ultimately drives this journey.”

Some of the other interviewees have included Isabel Moranta, an award-winning creative and associate design director at Media.Monks in Montreal, Canada, the visionary founder of London’s Accept & Proceed, David Johnston and Joe Diver, the London based graphic designer specialising in brand identity, web design and creative direction.

“From Isabel’s unique perspective to the creative landscape,” concludes Jansen, “to David’s dedication to forging the path for design’s tomorrow and Joe’s story of having learnt through doing, the teachings and truths shared in these interviews are not only inspiring but relatable

too. It’s in these recorded voices that design becomes more human.”

Coming up this month is an interview with award-winning designer and art director Miquel Pons, who is currently the design director at Experience.Monks in Montreal Canada.