Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MpactBidvest MobilityLGGfK – An NIQ CompanyBataHeineken BeveragesScan DisplayAsk AfrikaIrvine PartnersBurger KingQuickEasy SoftwareMegaVision MediaBroad MediaRand ShowBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

ESG Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    The relationship between packaging and food waste

    Issued by Mpact
    26 Mar 2024
    26 Mar 2024
    The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa’s (CGCSA) estimates that about 10 million tonnes of food are wasted in South Africa each year, therefore the Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement was established to curb food waste.
    The relationship between packaging and food waste

    To this end, several South African retailers and food producers have pledged to reduce their supply chain food waste by 50% by 2030.

    Globally, research has found that food waste is a bigger cause of climate change than plastics. According to Scottish based climate change research organisation, Zero Waste Scotland, when food is wasted, all the resources that go into growing, processing and transporting, packing and cooking it are wasted. Moreover, food waste at landfills emits methane, a damaging greenhouse gas.

    Contrary to common belief that plastic packaging has a negative impact on the environment, food waste has a significantly higher carbon footprint impact compared to plastic. Well-designed packaging is a viable and economic tool to reduce food waste and food insecurity by means of protection and shelf-life extension.

    Mpact is well acquainted with these challenges and designs and manufactures fit-for-purpose packaging that not only has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact associated with food waste, but also contributes to sustainability within a circular economy by taking the end-of-life into account. This holistic approach not only reduces food waste, but benefits society and contributes towards meeting sustainability targets. Mpact Plastics advocate for packaging solutions that promote recycling within existing local recycling systems. Food packaging optimisation remains important so that consumers and brand owners can experience the benefit of packaging that extends shelf-life and provides them with the opportunity to lower their environmental impact.

    Read more: packaging, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, food waste, Mpact
    NextOptions
    Mpact
    Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.

    Related

    Innovative PET packaging clinches top accolade at IPSA Gold Pack Awards
    MpactInnovative PET packaging clinches top accolade at IPSA Gold Pack Awards
    Smart sustainable packaging solutions demonstrated
    MpactSmart sustainable packaging solutions demonstrated
    Shifting perceptions
    MpactShifting perceptions
    Source:
    Why more food, toiletry and beauty companies are switching to minimalist package designs
     10 Nov 2023
    Logistics industry urged to play a role in addressing food waste
    Logistics industry urged to play a role in addressing food waste
     2 Nov 2023
    #BehindtheSelfie: Lebo Mothobi-Tilo, marketing director at Tetra Pak
    #BehindtheSelfie: Lebo Mothobi-Tilo, marketing director at Tetra Pak
     26 Oct 2023
    New technology on show at Propak Cape reflecting latest industry trends
    Propak Cape 2023New technology on show at Propak Cape reflecting latest industry trends
    Sustainable recycling and bio-degradable solutions on show at Propak Cape
    Propak Cape 2023Sustainable recycling and bio-degradable solutions on show at Propak Cape
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz