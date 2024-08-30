Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesStilesSmart MediaMindful MastermindsInsight SurveyQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileJockey South AfricaSappiOnPoint PRThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The new Extreme Passion Fruit is about to move Mzansi!

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    30 Aug 2024
    30 Aug 2024
    Wherever you find South Africans moving and having a good time together, you are sure to find Extreme – Mzansi’s favourite invigorating apple ale. And now there is a new Extreme flavour stepping into the dance circle: Extreme Passion Fruit.
    The new Extreme Passion Fruit is about to move Mzansi!

    “We know South Africans love the distinctive apple taste of the original Extreme, so we had to make extra sure that any new Extreme flavour was going to be as invigorating and refreshing,” says Extreme senior brand manager Nicole Hewitt. “Extreme Passion Fruit is a crisp apple ale with a tropical passion fruit flavour and hints of raspberry. It has an invigorating, bittersweet taste designed to appeal to both men and women.”

    Extreme is ready to bring something new into the circle, and this tantalising Passion Fruit flavour is sure to inspire some new moves with a full TTL campaign to support the launch. New moves are what this year is all about! Last year Extreme’s ‘What’s Your Move?’ campaign called for Mzansi to showcase the most iconic dance moves from the xibelani, the Kilimanjaro, hamba wena, and many more! This year, Extreme’s ‘Bring Your Moves’ campaign celebrates the many reasons we #MoveMzansi! It’s not only about the pros and bomajaivane but enjoying the power of positivity through every Extreme Moovah’s unique moves across the nation!

    Extreme Passion Fruit will be launched in the popular 440ml can four-pack format at R109.99 available at all leading retailers, bars, restaurants, and taverns from September 2024. The new flavour will be launched with a full through the line campaign that heroes the diverse people and moves of Mzansi. In SA we love creating our own moves, and this time we want to see just how much of your own personality, style and attitude you can bring into isekele.

    Bring your moves and #MoveMzansi with new Extreme Passion Fruit!

    The new Extreme Passion Fruit is about to move Mzansi!

    Extreme supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

    For more information, follow Extreme’s social media channels or go to www.extremedrink.co.za
    Instagram: @extremedrink_
    Facebook: ExtremeDrink
    Twitter: @ExtremeDrink_
    YouTube: @ExtremeDrink_

    Extreme is an invigorating apple ale that launched in South Africa in 2002. Over the last two decades the brand has been uplifting communities through dance with the exponential power of positivity! Extreme believes we have the power to #MoveMzansi.

    Read more: Heineken, Nicole Hewitt
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz