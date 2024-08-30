The new Extreme Passion Fruit is about to move Mzansi!

Wherever you find South Africans moving and having a good time together, you are sure to find Extreme – Mzansi’s favourite invigorating apple ale. And now there is a new Extreme flavour stepping into the dance circle: Extreme Passion Fruit.

“We know South Africans love the distinctive apple taste of the original Extreme, so we had to make extra sure that any new Extreme flavour was going to be as invigorating and refreshing,” says Extreme senior brand manager Nicole Hewitt. “Extreme Passion Fruit is a crisp apple ale with a tropical passion fruit flavour and hints of raspberry. It has an invigorating, bittersweet taste designed to appeal to both men and women.”

Extreme is ready to bring something new into the circle, and this tantalising Passion Fruit flavour is sure to inspire some new moves with a full TTL campaign to support the launch. New moves are what this year is all about! Last year Extreme’s ‘What’s Your Move?’ campaign called for Mzansi to showcase the most iconic dance moves from the xibelani, the Kilimanjaro, hamba wena, and many more! This year, Extreme’s ‘Bring Your Moves’ campaign celebrates the many reasons we #MoveMzansi! It’s not only about the pros and bomajaivane but enjoying the power of positivity through every Extreme Moovah’s unique moves across the nation!

Extreme Passion Fruit will be launched in the popular 440ml can four-pack format at R109.99 available at all leading retailers, bars, restaurants, and taverns from September 2024. The new flavour will be launched with a full through the line campaign that heroes the diverse people and moves of Mzansi. In SA we love creating our own moves, and this time we want to see just how much of your own personality, style and attitude you can bring into isekele.

Bring your moves and #MoveMzansi with new Extreme Passion Fruit!

Extreme supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

Extreme is an invigorating apple ale that launched in South Africa in 2002. Over the last two decades the brand has been uplifting communities through dance with the exponential power of positivity! Extreme believes we have the power to #MoveMzansi.



