The Litter Boom project demonstrates how innovative solutions can improve our world

At Safripol, we are leading the charge with a cheerful initiative. Recognising that much of the ocean's plastic originates in rivers, we have partnered with local heroes to address the issue at its source. Introducing the ingenious Litter Boom – a floating barrier made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) designed to catch waste and guide it to the riverbank. With 17 sites across KZN, these trials have been a resounding success in reclaiming waste before it reaches the ocean.
Thanks to these litter booms, there is a wave of excitement about expanding this success story across South Africa. In the past year alone, the Litter Boom project has been a superhero, rescuing 6.6 tonnes of potential ocean plastic, with 3.9 tonnes of that being transformed into new products.
And the impact doesn't end there! The non-recyclable plastic is finding a new purpose in applications like stylish paving blocks. The Litter Boom project is a shining example of how waste reclamation can bring joy by generating income for riverside communities, promoting the circular economy, and creating jobs. It's a practical, cost-effective, and remarkably efficient system that promotes healthier living and better sanitation.
The Litter Boom project demonstrates how innovative solutions and a dedication to sustainability can improve our world for future generations to enjoy.