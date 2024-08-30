The future is female – a celebration of women in the creative and cultural industries

Business and Arts South Africa (BASA), in collaboration with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), presents an exciting event titled The Future is Female to closeout Women’s Month, scheduled to take place on Friday, 30 August 2024, at the IDC Gallery in Sandton. This gathering is set to celebrate women’s contributions to the workplace, the arts, and society at large through an inspiring panel discussion and the official opening of the ‘Matriarch' exhibition.

A highlight of the event will be a panel discussion titled 'The Future is Female' facilitated by Lakin Morgan-Baatjies, chairperson of BASA’s marketing committee, Luana Malan from the IDC, Joy Woolcott from FNB Art Joburg, and athlete Geraldine Pillay. The conversation will explore how women’s leadership, creativity, and resilience are shaping the present and future of industries and communities. The event celebrates the diverse experiences of women in the workforce but also to set the stage for the renewed BASA x IDC partnership.

Following the panel discussion, attendees will be invited to the official opening of 'Matriarch', a powerful exhibition that celebrates the strength, wisdom, and resilience of womanhood. Curated by Amogelang Pila Ditlhale and featuring the works of acclaimed artists like Fleur de Bondt and Balekane Legoabe, the exhibition offers a profound exploration of what it means to be a woman and a matriarch.

Matriarch showcases a diverse array of artistic expressions that reflect women’s profound influence on culture, communities, and future generations. Central to the exhibition is an interactive wall that invites women to share their thoughts and experiences, creating a living tapestry of voices that honours the multifaceted nature of femininity.

The exhibition will be open to IDC personnel starting 26 August 2024, with the official public opening on 30 August 2024.



