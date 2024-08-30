More #WomensMonth
The future is female – a celebration of women in the creative and cultural industries
A highlight of the event will be a panel discussion titled 'The Future is Female' facilitated by Lakin Morgan-Baatjies, chairperson of BASA’s marketing committee, Luana Malan from the IDC, Joy Woolcott from FNB Art Joburg, and athlete Geraldine Pillay. The conversation will explore how women’s leadership, creativity, and resilience are shaping the present and future of industries and communities. The event celebrates the diverse experiences of women in the workforce but also to set the stage for the renewed BASA x IDC partnership.
Following the panel discussion, attendees will be invited to the official opening of 'Matriarch', a powerful exhibition that celebrates the strength, wisdom, and resilience of womanhood. Curated by Amogelang Pila Ditlhale and featuring the works of acclaimed artists like Fleur de Bondt and Balekane Legoabe, the exhibition offers a profound exploration of what it means to be a woman and a matriarch.
Matriarch showcases a diverse array of artistic expressions that reflect women’s profound influence on culture, communities, and future generations. Central to the exhibition is an interactive wall that invites women to share their thoughts and experiences, creating a living tapestry of voices that honours the multifaceted nature of femininity.
The exhibition will be open to IDC personnel starting 26 August 2024, with the official public opening on 30 August 2024.
