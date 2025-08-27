South Africa
Retail Food & bev. services
    Takeaways drive growth in SA's F&B market despite mixed signals

    StatsSA reported that South Africa’s food and beverages industry faced a slight contraction in June 2025, with total income — measured in real terms at constant 2019 prices — declining by 0,7% year-on-year.
    27 Aug 2025
    Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

    The biggest drag came from bar sales, which fell sharply by 4,3%, underscoring ongoing pressures in the on-premise consumption market.

    When analysed by type of enterprise, restaurants and coffee shops were the largest negative contributors, recording a 2,2% decline and subtracting 1,0 percentage point from overall growth.

    Despite the monthly downturn, the broader trend for the sector remains more upbeat. Over the second quarter of 2025, total industry income rose by 4,1% compared to the same period in 2024.

    Growth was driven primarily by takeaway and fast-food outlets, which expanded 6,2% year-on-year, contributing 2,5 percentage points to the quarterly performance.

    On a month-to-month basis, however, the industry remains volatile. Seasonally adjusted income decreased by 4,1% in June 2025 compared with May 2025, reversing earlier gains of 2,6% in May and 0,4% in April.

    The figures suggest a sector in transition: while consumer appetite for quick-service formats like takeaways remains resilient, traditional sit-down establishments and bars continue to battle softer demand, likely shaped by shifting spending patterns and ongoing economic uncertainty.

    Read more: food and beverages industry, quick-service restaurants
