SU’s website earns global acclaim with prestigious Gold Quill Award

Stellenbosch University (SU) recently received an international Gold Quill Award of Merit from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) for its newly redesigned website – a significant global endorsement of the University’s approach to digital communication.

The award, presented in the Digital Communication category within the Communication Skills Division, is among the most respected international recognitions in the field. It acknowledges not only creative execution, but also strategic alignment, measurable results and the ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for diverse audiences.

This recognition affirms that SU’s digital presence is not simply functional, but a strategic platform for trust, engagement and institutional reputation, said Karen Bruns, chief director: Advancement, Stakeholder Engagement and Communications (ASEC). “In an increasingly competitive higher education environment, our website is often the first and most important point of connection with students, alumni, donors, partners and the broader public, and international recognition of this calibre matters,” Bruns noted.

Tertia Kruger, director: Corporate Communication and Public Liaison, said the award reflects a deliberate and forward-looking communication strategy.

“Winning the Gold Quill of Merit is a powerful affirmation of Stellenbosch University’s commitment to clear, impactful communication in a digital age,” she said. “As a globally recognised benchmark of excellence, this award highlights not only the quality of our new website, but also our strategic, forward-thinking approach to digital engagement. It reflects our intent to innovate continuously, connect meaningfully with our audiences, and position the University confidently within a competitive global landscape.”

A project of extraordinary scale

At the heart of the achievement is a project defined by both its scale and complexity. The redesigned website, launched in September last year, spans more than 500 subsites across faculties, departments and administrative divisions, bringing together a vast ecosystem of information into a more coherent, accessible whole.

The redevelopment involved migrating over 12,000 web pages and a similar number of news stories, alongside approximately 50,000 files. It also required building a fully multilingual platform and ensuring that content is accessible and easy to navigate for a wide range of users – from prospective students and researchers to staff, alumni and the public.

“University websites are especially tricky because they are so large and content heavy and have so many different audiences,” said Marick Hornsveld, deputy director: Digital Innovation and Projects in SU’s Corporate Communication and Marketing Division. “I believe we were recognised because of the enormous extent of the project, how well we managed it, and how visually impressive and interesting our new website is.”

Research, usability and impact

A central focus of the Gold Quill Awards is whether a communication platform achieves its intended purpose. In SU’s case, this meant demonstrating that the new website was grounded in research and responsive to user needs.

The submission highlighted extensive pre- and post-project research, showing how the redesign addressed key challenges and improved the user experience. Students, in particular, responded positively to the new design, while broader surveys indicate strong satisfaction among parents, prospective students and alumni.

Judges praised the project’s alignment between strategy and execution, noting that the work was 'well aligned with the purpose' and supported by thorough research into audience needs. They found that the design choices were clearly informed by user behaviour and that the site is likely to capture attention and encourage engagement.

They also commended the website’s organisation, consistency and functionality, highlighting the effective use of research and information architecture to deliver strong results.

Recognition for a demanding journey

Behind the award lies a demanding and complex journey, Hornsveld explained. The project was delivered by a relatively small team consisting of Hornsveld, Rulanzen Martin, Ilze Grobler, Elsabé Grauso and project manager Leanne Pharoah. They had to balance the redevelopment with ongoing maintenance of the existing website, while coordinating input from many stakeholders across the University.

Despite these challenges, the result is a platform that is both visually compelling and highly functional, offering content owners flexibility while maintaining consistency and ease of use. The team also prioritised accessibility, building it into the core of the site and achieving Level A compliance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2.

For Hornsveld and her team, the recognition carries particular significance. “Because it was such a large, challenging project it feels great to be recognised by peers from across the globe, especially since entries are measured against international professional standards in communication,” she said. “We can now proudly say that our website is globally recognised. We put an enormous amount of effort into the project, and it feels good to have that recognised.”

Hornsveld added that Rogerwilco, the University’s design and development partner provided “fantastic” support. “We were real partners on the project, and they exceeded our expectations and met all our needs for the project.”

The website now attracts an average of 1.6 million views per month, with strong direct traffic and search visibility, reflecting both its usability and its reach.

A strategic asset for a global university

Beyond the immediate achievement, the Gold Quill Award positions SU’s website as a strategic institutional asset – one that strengthens engagement, enhances reputation and supports the University’s broader goals in an increasingly competitive global environment.



