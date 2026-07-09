New internship programme at SU clinics opens doors for aspiring medical receptionists

Stellenbosch University's Campus Health Service has launched an 18-month internship programme for aspiring medical receptionists in partnership with Boland College.

The initiative equips candidates with practical workplace experience while strengthening administrative support at the University's busy health clinics.

For the first three interns, the programme represents more than work experience – it is a chance to build careers, confidence and hope.



For many young South Africans, earning a qualification is only the beginning of a difficult journey. The next hurdle is finding the work experience employers demand, often without anyone willing to provide that first opportunity.

A new internship programme at Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Campus Health Service (CHS) aims to change that.

Launched in partnership with Boland College, the 18-month medical receptionist internship gives qualified candidates the opportunity to translate classroom learning into practical experience while supporting two of the University’s busiest health facilities on the Stellenbosch and Tygerberg campuses.

The initiative emerged soon after Dr Kathy Grammer took office as senior director of CHS in 2025, when it became clear that the administrative demands of the University’s multi-service clinics had grown substantially. Just in March this year, the two reception officers at the Stellenbosch clinic fielded more than 1 500 calls. Beyond busy telephone lines, reception services, appointment scheduling and extensive administrative support for clinical consultations and occupational health services placed considerable pressure on staff.

Inspired by a similar initiative she encountered in the Western Cape Government’s Health and Wellness Department, Campus Health Service approached Boland College to explore a partnership. With support from SU’s Legal Services Division, the collaboration was formalised earlier this year, paving the way for three interns to join the team in June.

“This project, in its small way, is our Campus Health Service contribution towards addressing one of South Africa's most pressing development challenges - youth unemployment,” said Grammer.

“Once our interns have completed their work experience and achieved their learning objectives, we believe their opportunities for meaningful employment will be greatly improved, together with a positive CV and solid references from a reputable institution such as Stellenbosch University. This tangibly puts into practice our commitment to being ‘in service to society’.”

Grammer believes the programme demonstrates how partnerships between higher education institutions and vocational colleges can benefit everyone involved.

“The win-win for all stakeholders is evident. Boland College improves graduate success; Campus Health Service receives much-needed administrative support to enhance the client experience; Stellenbosch University strengthens partnerships for sustainability, and our young interns have brighter career prospects.”

Building confidence through experience

Although the programme helps relieve pressure on frontline administrative staff, its primary purpose is educational.

Senior finance officer Kim Delie and practice manager Valdene Southon at CHS developed a structured workplace training programme that combines daily practical responsibilities with formal learning outcomes. Throughout the 18 months, interns complete competency-based tasks, maintain logbooks and work alongside experienced reception officers who mentor them in every aspect of the role.

For Southon, one of the programme's greatest rewards will be watching the interns develop professionally. “The exciting part for me is seeing the growth – not only in the interns, but also in the staff mentoring them,” she said. “It’s been wonderful to see how quickly they learn and adjust. They bring fresh ideas, enthusiasm and a new energy to our team.”

Delie said after a month, the interns had already become valuable members of the service.

“Our admin teams carry a very heavy workload, so the extra hands have made a real difference,” she said. “The interns have settled in remarkably well. They are already answering calls, opening files and scheduling appointments independently. More importantly, we’re aiming to build and nurture them into becoming skilled professionals. With South Africa’s high unemployment rate, young people need opportunities to gain practical experience and develop their skills.”

Opening doors that once seemed closed

For the three interns, the programme represents something far more personal than workplace training.

After completing her medical secretary qualification at Boland College, Ezile Sokuto struggled to find a placement despite approaching clinics, hospitals and healthcare facilities across Stellenbosch.

“When you see job advertisements, they’re always looking for people with two or three years’ experience,” she said. “But how do you get experience?”

She describes joining CHS as both affirming and inspiring. “The staff have been very supportive, and even the patients are understanding. It’s such an honour to apply what I studied in a practical environment. This internship has inspired me to continue my studies, and I hope to become a nurse one day.”

Chamell Johnson’s journey followed a similarly difficult path. Having completed her qualification in 2019, she spent years searching unsuccessfully for work in the medical field.

“There were times when I was unemployed, and it wasn’t only about not having a job. It also affected my mental health,” Johnson explained. “This opportunity has given me hope that I can make it in life. Everybody wants to be somewhere they feel they contribute and belong. This internship has brought me to a place of dignity and hope.”

Investing in the future

At the University’s Tygerberg campus, fellow intern Nosibulelo Kofito has discovered that confidence grows with experience. Initially anxious about answering telephone calls and meeting patients, she now looks forward to coming to work each morning.

“The staff understand that we are interns. They don’t judge you – they help you learn,” she smiles. “Now I’m always happy to wake up and come to work.”

Like many young South Africans, Kofito’s path to the internship included financial setbacks, interrupted studies and work outside her chosen field before finally receiving the opportunity she had hoped for. She still dreams of becoming a nurse or doctor one day. In the meantime, she is determined to master every aspect of her current role.

Kofito’s advice to other graduates reflects the spirit of the programme itself. “I want to encourage students to keep trying and never give up, no matter how long it takes,” she stressed. “I never dreamed that I would work at Stellenbosch University. Don’t give up hope. Your dreams can come true.”



