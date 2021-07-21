Sparletta brings the taste of home to every meals as Uzalo stars takeover KwaMashu Shoprite

In an exciting collaboration event between Spar-letta and the SABC 1 hit TV show Uzalo, Spar-letta brought a burst of flavour to fans of the TV show and the KwaMashu community at large on 27 April 2024, as their favourite stars provided a memorable lunchtime experience.

Spar- Letta swapping scripts for receipts to bring a taste of home with happy meals.

Partnering with Spar-letta, the stars of Uzalo, including the vibrant Simphiwe Majozi, the talented Thuthuka Mthembu, and the multi-talented Linda Majola, swapped their on-air scripts for receipts at Shoprite Bridge City Shopping Centre, KwaMashu, donning the role of undercover cashiers for an unforgettable encounter between local shoppers and the beloved cast members.

During the surprise event, left shoppers who purchased a Spar-letta beverage of their choice were treated to a delightful free month-end lunch meal, adding an extra layer of mealtime flavour to their lunchtime experience and for even luckier ones a grocery voucher worth R500 to unsuspecting shoppers to further bring in a taste of home to KwaMashu.

As shoppers interacted with their favourite Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) TV stars, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement, both at the activation site and on social media platforms where people shared their unforgettable moments with friends and family online using the hashtag #Sparlettasteofhome.

Speaking about the event, Franscoe Bouwer, senior marketing director at Coca-Cola Africa said, "This Spar-letta initiative brought smiles to unsuspecting consumers and highlighted the brand's commitment to bringing the taste of home to their meals. With a variety of flavours to choose from, we are delighted to have partnered with Uzalo to create this surprise and connect with our local community," Bouwer concluded.

Through their roles on Uzalo, Simphiwe, Thuthuka, and Linda have become relatable figures, tackling several challenges that resonate with families across KZN and South Africa. From matters of the heart to aspirations for success, Uzalo has captured the essence of life in townships and rural areas, making it a beloved and impactful vehicle for Spar-letta to showcase mutual values of the importance of family.

This surprise event at Shoprite, Bridge City Shopping Centre, encapsulated the spirit of community and shared experiences, further solidifying Spar-letta as the drink of choice for family meals and moments of shared joy.