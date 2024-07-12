Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAHuman8DentsuJuta and CompanyLocation BankeQvestRed Ribbon CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingBullion PR & CommunicationPaycorp GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Finance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Sudan's president sacks finance minister, sixth since 2020

    By George Obulutsa
    12 Jul 2024
    12 Jul 2024
    South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked the country's finance minister who was just four months into the job, state-owned television reported, the sixth replacement in the post since 2020.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Kiir gave no reason for firing Awow Daniel Chuong, who was appointed in mid-March this year, the report said late on Wednesday, 10 July 2024 and economist Marial Deng has been tapped to replace him as finance minister.

    South Sudan's economy has been under pressure in recent years amid communal violence, with crude oil export revenue having dwindled since a 2013-2018 civil war and more recently export disruptions due to war in neighbouring Sudan.

    Central bank governor James Alic Garang said in May South Sudan's foreign exchange reserves were at historic lows.

    The International Monetary Fund projects consumer price inflation at a lofty 54.8% this year.

    Kiir became South Sudan's first president in 2011 when it gained independence from Sudan.

    The country is due to elect a president, members of parliament and regional representatives in December.

    Read more: Sudan, consumer inflation, finance minister, George Obulutsa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Kenya's KCB Group first quarter pretax profit up 53%
     22 May 2024
    Doctors and medical practitioners under the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) participate in a demonstration to demand payment of their salary arrears and the immediate hiring of trainee doctors, among other grievances, in Nairobi, Kenya, 16 April 2024. Reuters/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo
    Kenyan government doctors sign agreement to end strike
     9 May 2024
    Image source: Kampus Production from
    Food inflation decelerates to a 25-month low
     22 Mar 2024
    Source: © 123rf This Black Friday consumers went for everyday items instead of luxuries
    #BlackFriday: Consumers under strain; swop luxury items for everyday items
    5 Dec 2023
    Source:
    SA's funds exhausted, finance minister warns
    30 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Mediation fails between Meta and Kenyan moderators, rights group says
     17 Oct 2023
    File photo: Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken 15 February 2022. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
    Kenyan court orders mediation in Meta labour dispute
     23 Aug 2023
    Ethiopian Airlines to manufacture parts in venture with Boeing
    Ethiopian Airlines to manufacture parts in venture with Boeing
     21 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz