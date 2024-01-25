Industries

    South African De Rustica Estate wins top award at International EVOO Awards

    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    In a notable triumph for the South African olive industry, De Rustica Estate has secured the coveted Absolute Best award at the International Quality Awards for Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), known as The EVOOLEUM Awards. The gala, held on 16 January 2024, at Espacio Rastro Madrid, stands as a premier global celebration of EVOO, drawing producers worldwide.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Spain's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food, Luis Planas, personally commended De Rustica Estate as the top EVOO producer globally. "This accolade not only honours De Rustica Estate's Collection Coratina but also highlights the exceptional quality of South African EVOOs, firmly establishing their presence on the international stage. Among 61 Spanish EVOOs in the Top 100, De Rustica Estate's Collection Coratina emerges victorious, reinforcing South African EVOO's global standing.

    "This remarkable accomplishment not only reflects the dedication and expertise of De Rustica Estate but also underscores SA Olive's commitment to promoting EVOO excellence in the industry. SA Olive celebrates this success, reinforcing its dedication to fostering a culture of excellence within the South African olive sector," says Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive.

