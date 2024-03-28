Industries

    South African Breweries Talent Challenge calls on young graduates to apply

    3 May 2024
    The South African Breweries' (SAB) first edition SAB Talent Challenge has launched, with young graduates between the ages of 18 – 30 years invited to take up the challenge and apply.
    Source: © 123rf The South African Breweries’ (SAB) first edition SAB Talent Challenge has launched, with young graduates between the ages of 18 – 30 years invited to take up the challenge and apply
    The programme offers young gradautes an employment opportunity while immersing the selected participants in SAB’s business and culture.

    Immersive programme

    Through the programme participants will engage in a multi-phased journey solving real-life business problems.

    This immersive programme is built to test the participant’s abilities to solve real and challenging business problems across commercial, supply chain, and technology categories.

    This journey will provide them with networking opportunities and exposure to SAB’s senior leadership, where they will present their business challenge proposal during the grand final interview.

    The candidates will undergo an assessment that will evaluate them across a range of abilities and behavioural styles.

    The selected participants will be placed into teams of three members each. The teams will be assigned to the different divisions, and they will receive the selected business challenge.

    The team with the best solution will be invited to SAB’s offices and will have the privilege of presenting to SAB’s senior leadership.

    A selection of top-performing candidates will be given employment opportunities at the SAB in one of the company’s graduate programmes.

    High levels of unemployment

    The country is currently experiencing high levels of unemployment, which predominantly affects the youth.

    The StatsSA Quarterly Labour Force Survey from Q4 2023 indicates that over 44% or 4.7 million young people are unemployed.

    These numbers mean that many of your young people do not receive the opportunity to realise their full potential in the job market, leaving many in a vulnerable material state.

    “We are proud to announce the launch of the SAB Talent Challenge. It’s important that all public and private stakeholders play their part in investing in young talent,” says Bridget Makhura, vice president of people, SAB.

    “The SAB Talent Challenge is our way of upskilling young people with soft and hard skills that will build their confidence and aid them in positioning and differentiating themselves in the job market. It will also empower them to navigate the country’s corporate landscape by exposing them to real-life business challenges.”

    Application details

    Applications are now open and will be accepted until 31 May 2024.

    The Talent Challenge hurdles will take place between 1 June and 31 July 2024.

    The grande final interview is set for August 2024.

    For more information go to SAB.

