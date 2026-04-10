Simba's iconic chips get a bold makeover

Simba has unveiled a refreshed product experience anchored in both product innovation and a striking new visual identity.

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At the centre of the relaunch is a thicker cut potato chip, designed to deliver a more crunch and flavour. But beyond the product itself, the update signals a broader retail play — one that places packaging, shelf impact, and brand storytelling firmly in focus.

A refreshed look for a new retail moment

In an increasingly competitive snacking category, visual differentiation at shelf level has become critical. Simba’s redesigned packaging introduces bolder colours, clearer flavour cues, and a more contemporary aesthetic aimed at improving visibility and shopper engagement across both formal retail and informal trade environments.

The new packs have also been engineered with a more robust structure to better preserve freshness and protect the product’s texture; an important consideration as brands look to balance sustainability, durability, and product quality in transit and on shelf.





By aligning visual identity with product innovation, Simba is reinforcing its positioning as both a legacy brand and a modern, relevant choice for today’s consumers.

Product innovation meets cultural relevance

While the refreshed look plays a key role in driving attention, the thicker cut chip is designed to deliver on evolving consumer expectations around texture and flavour intensity.

The upgrade builds on Simba’s longstanding association with shared consumption moments — from braais and road trips to everyday snacking — while subtly repositioning the product as a more premium, experience-led offering.

“Simba has always been about bringing the nation’s most loved flavours to life in the perfect chip with that unmistakable crunch that South Africans love,” says Diyaana Allie, marketing manager at PepsiCo.

“But more than that, it’s about connection. There’s something uniquely South African about opening a pack of Simba and immediately passing it around. It’s instinctive, and that’s what makes these moments so special, and why we believe flavour is always worth sharing.”

Driving shelf appeal across channels

The refreshed range has already rolled out across major retailers and independent outlets, including spaza shops, a critical channel in South Africa’s FMCG landscape.

For retailers, the redesign offers improved shelf standout and clearer product navigation, while the enhanced packaging durability supports better handling across diverse retail environments.

This dual focus on form and function reflects a growing industry trend: packaging is no longer just protective, it is a key driver of conversion at the point of purchase.

Reinforcing brand equity through evolution

Simba’s latest update demonstrates how established brands can evolve without losing their core identity. By retaining its familiar cues while introducing a more contemporary design language and improved product experience, the brand balances nostalgia with innovation.

In a market where consumer loyalty is increasingly influenced by both emotional connection and perceived value, this kind of refresh allows legacy brands to remain competitive while deepening their relevance.

With a thicker crunch, bolder look, and a continued focus on shared moments, Simba’s relaunch is less about reinvention and more about amplifying what has always made the brand resonate with South Africans.