BehindtheCampaign: Nigerian prince busts fake body oils in new Vaseline campaign

Vaseline is taking an unconventional route to tackle counterfeit products in Nigeria—by turning to a familiar internet trope. In a new campaign by Leo Singapore, part of Publicis Groupe, the skincare brand has launched an authentication tool aimed at helping consumers identify genuine Vaseline Body Oils, enlisting the unlikely figure of a real Nigerian prince to front the fight against fakes.

Vaseline has created a new authentication tool and enlisted the help of a Nigerian Prince to launch a fight back against fake versions of Vaseline Body Oils in Nigeria. Source: Unilever.

With the global trade in fake goods estimated at $67bn, Nigeria's skincare market has not been spared. Consumers are increasingly at risk of using products made with unregulated, untested and potentially harmful ingredients that can lead to adverse reactions and health risks.

While Unilever already works with local authorities, the effects of enforcement action against fakes rarely reach consumers fast enough. This initiative makes it possible for consumers to shop with peace of mind and protect themselves from fakes.

Chat and check

First launched in Nigeria, the innovation behind the campaign is the Vaseline Authenticator - a free, WhatsApp-based tool that allows consumers to confirm the authenticity of their Vaseline Body Oils in seconds.

Consumers scan a QR code or click on the WhatsApp link appearing on campaign materials to open a WhatsApp conversation. Users will then chat with the “Prince’s assistant” who would request for photos of the front and back of the Vaseline Body Oil product and receive instant confirmation of whether the product is real or fake. The authenticator is currently built for Vaseline Body Oils, the most vulnerable product to being counterfeited at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Okagbue (@chris_okagbue)

“Counterfeit products are a growing concern for Nigerian consumers, particularly when it comes to products people trust for their skin. This initiative is about making authenticity simple to check, using a tool they already have in their pocket” says Shazan Zahir, head of Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever International.

“This initiative is our way of fighting back, not just as a brand, but alongside the consumers and retailers who are affected most. We want every Vaseline product picked up in Lagos, Abuja or anywhere in Nigeria to be the real thing," says Anirban Mullick - head of sales Africa, Unilever International.

Getting real with royalty

For years, the idea of a “Nigerian Prince” has been synonymous with online scams, making Prince Chris Okagbue of the Onitsha Kingdom the perfect figure to reclaim the narrative and restore trust.

In the social media video, Prince Okagbue refers to the fake Prince scam but affirms that he is the real thing. He suggests that fakes make people question the authenticity of everything. He picks up a bottle of Vaseline which looks authentic but throws it in the bin as it is a counterfeit.

At this point, he announces that he has partnered with Vaseline to launch a new solution which allows consumers to check if their Vaseline Body Oil is real or fake. He delivers the campaign slogan: “Don’t let fakes get under your skin.”

Leo Singapore developed the Vaseline Authenticator tool and social media campaign in partnership with Unilever International.

"This brief started as a counterfeit problem but turned out to be one of the most compelling campaigns we've ever made. A real Nigerian Prince fighting fakes - we felt that would be quite a surprising solution to a real business problem," says Asheen Naidu, group executive creative director at Leo Singapore.

The campaign will run with OOH buys featuring the QR codes in Lekki for awareness and Surulere which has a strong youth presence and also retail stores across Nigeria, from structured hubs like Market Square and SPAR, to neighbourhood superstores like Justrite, and trusted pharmacy chains such as H-Medix.

Campaign credits

Brand: Vaseline

Shazan Zahir - head of Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever International

Anirban Mullick - head of Sales Africa, Unilever International

Ibidare Adegunle - business development manager, Unilever International - Nigeria

Xingyun Tan - assistant brand manager, Unilever International

Janson Tan - marketing, Unilever International

Creative Agency: Leo Singapore

Chief creative officer: Ajay Vikram

Group executive creative director: Asheen Naidu

Creative technologist: Sergey Mast

Creative director: Boston Ho, Eugene Yow

Head of integrated creative & production services: Bettina Feng

Senior integrated producer: Isabelle Lee

Client partner: Melissa Tee

Group planning director: Valerie Wang

Lead PR partner: MSL Singapore, Alicia Thong - general manager

Supporting PR partner (Intl): Persuasion Communications

Supporting PR partner (Nigeria): Quadrant MSL

Media partner: All Seasons Zenith

Supporting agency: Publicis West Africa

Production company: Ama Psalmist Visuals, Prodigious