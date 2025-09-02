Subscribe & Follow
Sewage in the rivers as Polokwane water treatment project stalls
The project was launched in 2020. It was meant to expand the city’s overburdened wastewater treatment capacity and reduce river pollution. But progress has slowed to a standstill after the contractor left the site.
“The contractor has been formally put on terms, and termination of the contract will be instituted should the contractor fail to comply with contractual obligations,” said municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala.
To date, nearly R92-million (just under 30% of the total budget) has been spent, with “payments made strictly for verified completed work”, he said.
According to Polokwane Municipality, the earthworks phase was completed in 2022. The civil works are behind schedule and meant to be under construction. The mechanical and electrical works, originally scheduled to begin in 2024, have not yet started.
The Polokwane plant is designed to treat 36 megalitres of wastewater per day, but in some months has received 65 megalitres per day. This leaves up to 29 megalitres of partially treated wastewater. Some of this flows to the Blood and Sand rivers.
Residents and activists have expressed frustration over the delays. Phasoane Mphahlele, coordinator of Concerned Citizens of Polokwane, said, “It’s sad that the people of Polokwane still don’t have reliable sewage systems because of mismanagement.”
Democratic Alliance councillor Johann Retters said, “The wastewater infrastructure crisis threatens the safety of our water sources and the health of our communities, and the prolonged delay in completing this essential infrastructure poses a severe environmental and public health risk.”
