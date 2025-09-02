South Africa
ESG Food, Water & Energy Security
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

FusionDesignPropelair SASappiCyril Ramaphosa FoundationMANGO-OMCFoodForward SATishala CommunicationsCity Lodge HotelsCatchwordsStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Sewage in the rivers as Polokwane water treatment project stalls

    Concerns are growing over the stalled R300-million Polokwane Regional Wastewater Treatment Works project, which was meant to be completed this year. The completion date has been pushed out to the 2028/29 financial year.

    By Judas Sekwela
    2 Sep 2025
    2 Sep 2025
    Building materials lie exposed and no workers have been seen for months at the R300-million Polokwane Regional Wastewater Treatment Works project. Photos: Judas Sekwela
    Building materials lie exposed and no workers have been seen for months at the R300-million Polokwane Regional Wastewater Treatment Works project. Photos: Judas Sekwela

    The project was launched in 2020. It was meant to expand the city’s overburdened wastewater treatment capacity and reduce river pollution. But progress has slowed to a standstill after the contractor left the site.

    “The contractor has been formally put on terms, and termination of the contract will be instituted should the contractor fail to comply with contractual obligations,” said municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala.

    To date, nearly R92-million (just under 30% of the total budget) has been spent, with “payments made strictly for verified completed work”, he said.

    According to Polokwane Municipality, the earthworks phase was completed in 2022. The civil works are behind schedule and meant to be under construction. The mechanical and electrical works, originally scheduled to begin in 2024, have not yet started.

    The Polokwane plant is designed to treat 36 megalitres of wastewater per day, but in some months has received 65 megalitres per day. This leaves up to 29 megalitres of partially treated wastewater. Some of this flows to the Blood and Sand rivers.

    Residents and activists have expressed frustration over the delays. Phasoane Mphahlele, coordinator of Concerned Citizens of Polokwane, said, “It’s sad that the people of Polokwane still don’t have reliable sewage systems because of mismanagement.”

    Democratic Alliance councillor Johann Retters said, “The wastewater infrastructure crisis threatens the safety of our water sources and the health of our communities, and the prolonged delay in completing this essential infrastructure poses a severe environmental and public health risk.”

    Wastewater along the Sand River near Polokwane.
    Wastewater along the Sand River near Polokwane.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: water, Democratic Alliance, river pollution, water security, Wastewater, wastewater treatment, water treatment, wastewater infrastructure, Judas Sekwela
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz