    Seven Eagles to soar at the 2024 Olympic Games in France

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    15 May 2024
    In a little more than two months, the 2024 Olympic Games will be hosted in Paris, France, and a number of North-West University (NWU) Eagles will make the journey to the Île-de-France region to represent South Africa... and New Zealand.
    400m hurdles star, Rogail Joseph
    400m hurdles star, Rogail Joseph

    Although the squads – including the management teams – have not been finalised, it can be confirmed that 400m hurdles star Rogail Joseph, 200m and 4x100m sprinter Benjamin Richardson, javelin supremo Jo-Ané van Dyk and 4x100m racer Bradley Nkoana have been included in the South African squad.

    Lizel Gouws (400m and long jump) as well as Khumo Pitso (high jump) have been included in the country’s Paralympics squad.

    Then there is the case of triple and long jumper Ethan Olivier. Olivier holds both a South African and a New Zealand passport. Born in Auckland in the Land of the Long White Cloud to South African parents, Olivier attended Overvaal High School in Vereeniging and is now studying Engineering at the NWU. Prof. Pieter Kruger, director of the NWU’s Centre for Human Health and Performance, has again been appointed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to serve as the team’s sports psychologist.

    Read the full article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/seven-eagles-soar-2024-olympic-games-france.

    NWU sweeps North West Cricket awards

    There are few sounds in life as sweet as that of a wicket being uprooted, or that of a bat bludgeoning a ball to the boundary. Cricket is a sport that thrills and enthrals in equal measures, and one the North-West University (NWU) excels at.

    On Saturday, 11 May, North West Cricket held its annual awards ceremony and the NWU Eagles occupied the podium crease.

    The NWU Eagles’ team from the Mahikeng Campus was honoured as First League team winners, as was the Eagles team from the Potchefstroom Campus, who won both the Premier A League and the Premier A T20 League.

    Brady Barends was named Premier League Coach of the Season, and Conrad de Swardt the Best Club Administrator.

    Conrad van Dyk was named Bowler of the Year, Marno Erasmus was Batter of the Year and Stef Nel was acknowledged as the Player of the Year. Taheer Isaacs was named Academy Player and Batter of the Year, with Lutando Tsanwani the Academy Bowler of the Year. All these players hail from the NWU Cricket Club Potchefstroom Campus.

    The NWU also received a special award for its involvement as a crucial stakeholder and partner of North West Cricket.

    Read the full article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/nwu-sweeps-north-west-cricket-awards.

    NWU to host inaugural Spring Sport Science Summit

    The first-ever Spring Sport Science Summit will be hosted by the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Potchefstroom Campus of the North-West University (NWU) from 16 to 19 September.

    The primary objective of this summit is to invest in academic excellence and promote professional development, especially in the field of sport and coaching sciences. The focus of the summit will be to look at innovations in performance enhancement and injury prevention. It is about cutting-edge sport science.

    “Another aim of the summit is to provide academic enrichment by showing and exploring cutting-edge research and information with regard to sport science and coaching science, which is very important. In the world of sport, to keep the edge, you need to know the cutting edge. The summit allows for great networking opportunities and it lays the platform for collaborative projects and partnerships to be explored,” explained Prof. Hans de Ridder, director of the School for Human Movement Sciences at the NWU.

    “We will start the summit on the 16th with five pre-conference workshops, which promise some very exciting topics and speakers. On the 17th we will start with the conference itself. During the next two-and-a-half days we will have a lineup of four international keynote speakers, and no fewer than 20 invited speakers. We are all excited about this inaugural Spring Sport Science Summit.”

    Read the full article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/nwu-host-inaugural-spring-sport-science-summit.

    Read more: cricket, athletics, Olympic Games, sports, North-West University, NWU
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.

