Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Kefilwe TselaPert IndustrialsRegent Business SchoolOur Salad MixEduvosSAICAFundiConnectCatchwordsBizcommunity.comIgnition GroupNorthlink CollegeAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SADiLaR workshop highlights benefits of online dictionaries

    By Birgit Ottermann, issued by North-West University (NWU)
    8 Mar 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    The South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR) recently facilitated a successful online-dictionary training workshop at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). Hosted by UKZN's University Language Planning and Development Office (ULPDO) on 7 December 2023, the one-day workshop invited staff, students, and language practitioners to delve into the world of online dictionaries and discover the numerous benefits they hold for research and learning.
    SADiLaR workshop highlights benefits of online dictionaries

    Following introductions and a welcome address by Khumbulani Mngadi, acting director of ULPDO, the online-dictionary workshop was kicked off with a talk by SADiLaR's executive director, Prof Langa Khumalo, about why you might want to have an online dictionary in the first place.

    “Most publishers are moving away from paper dictionaries to online dictionaries,” Khumalo said. “The online dictionary platform provides sufficient space for a detailed treatment of lexicographic information. A headword or keyword will have more information that describes it, the context of its usage, and other multimodal information (such as pictures, audio, and video) to illustrate its typical usage. In this way, online dictionaries have the capacity to provide more informative and detailed information than cannot otherwise be found in a paper dictionary because the latter has space constraints. It would profit university students and researchers a lot to have key concepts defined and presented in an online environment.”

    SADiLaR’s director of operations, Juan Steyn, and technical manager, Dr Friedel Wolff, led the teaching part of the workshop, while Rooweither Mabuya, SADiLaR’s digital humanities researcher in isiZulu, assisted during the session.

    “Our workshop topics comprised giving a short review of existing online dictionaries (including our own dictionary portal), exploring the different information needs of users, highlighting the importance of the fair guiding principles for scientific data management and stewardship, and considering the differences between structured and unstructured data. All of this was done by providing examples throughout and exploring how these different aspects can assist students and language practitioners,” Dr Wolff commented.

    SADiLaR workshop highlights benefits of online dictionaries

    Multifunctionality of online dictionaries

    According to Wolff, a key advantage of online dictionaries is that they are multifunctional. “When planning a project to build an online dictionary, or when evaluating one, it is useful to consider it as more than just a dictionary. It could also function as software, a website, or a search engine, which might lead to many considerations outside of traditional lexicography, such as search engine optimisation (SEO) and software usability,” he said.

    One of the workshop’s activities required the participants to compile a glossary and to consider the necessary steps to achieve that.

    “A scenario was given to the participants to compile a glossary for mechanical engineering in isiZulu,” Mabuya explained. “The participants were divided into groups of three and they were tasked with identifying the processes. Some of the participants took us through the processes of terminology development, and we then used the opportunity to show them what can be done with their terminology datasets and the term bank they developed. It was a wonderfully engaging experience,” she said.

    SADiLaR workshop highlights benefits of online dictionaries

    Collaboration opportunities

    In a somewhat surprising turn, feedback from the facilitators pointed participants to collaboration opportunities that were not previously considered and could vastly reduce the cost of such a project.

    “This highlights the work that has already been done in South Africa, and the significant benefit collaboration holds for institutions and related languages,” Wolff noted.

    During the feedback session, a recurring theme was the need for more language specialists, identifying the user, and following through the steps of consultation, verification, and a standardisation phase where the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) is involved, Mabuya added.

    Read more: NWU, PanSALB, SADiLaR, Langa Khumalo, Birgit Ottermann, Friedel Wolff, Rooweither Mabuya
    NextOptions
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.

    Related

    South Africa joins Clarin Eric as member
    North-West University (NWU)South Africa joins Clarin Eric as member
    Digital footprint crucial for indigenous language preservation
    North-West University (NWU)Digital footprint crucial for indigenous language preservation
    What economists will be listening for in the budget speech
    North-West University (NWU)What economists will be listening for in the budget speech
    DHASA 2023 highlights importance of digital humanities for inclusion
    North-West University (NWU)DHASA 2023 highlights importance of digital humanities for inclusion
    SADiLaR shines spotlight on research during spring conference season
    North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR shines spotlight on research during spring conference season
    ATKV dictionary award a feather in SADiLaR's cap
    North-West University (NWU)ATKV dictionary award a feather in SADiLaR's cap
    SWiP project to champion SA's indigenous languages online
    North-West University (NWU)SWiP project to champion SA's indigenous languages online
    SADiLaR researcher selected for Open Seeds OLS-8 cohort
    North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR researcher selected for Open Seeds OLS-8 cohort
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz