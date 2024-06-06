Revealed: Winners of Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2024

The results of Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2024 are in, and ShopriteX and Machine_ emerged victorious in the respective categories.

As South Africa’s largest digital messaging platform, Everlytic created the email marketing awards to celebrate the hard work, gusto, and creative talent that marketers put into their best bulk emails.

Now in its second year, the competition was open to all companies involved in creating successful email campaigns, and entrants could enter two categories, namely Best Marketing Email or Best Internal Email.

The entries were assessed by five judges, who are experts in the fields of email marketing, advertising, design, and technology. They are Leigh Crymble of BreadCrumbs Linguistics, Sally Acton of Torque Solutions, Charnell Young of Vivid Theory, Hannes Esterhuizen of Sideways10Up and Andrea Tickner of Everlytic.

ShopriteX was awarded Best Marketing Email, as the judges found the entry was “in a league of its own” when it came to the use of hyper-personalisation and dynamic content. Crymble said, “Where ShopriteX just blows everyone out of the water is their ability to use existing data.”

The judges also found the content was fun and engaging, and they commended ShopriteX for capitalising on contextual marketing in ways that were relevant to trends and seasonality.

On receiving the award, ShopriteX said, “We continue to work harder for our customers, seamlessly blending technology and personalisation to help our customers save time and money every day. We were honoured to represent the Shoprite Group at the You Mailed It Awards and winning the award for Best Marketing Email.”

Machine_ won Best Internal Email for its Sanlam Group email campaign, which the judges commended for its captivating and uncluttered design. They added they could see the email added value to the employees for whom it was intended, and they said it was easy to navigate and read. They also applauded the use of questions to drive engagement and pique interest.

Samantha Page, content officer at Machine_, said, “Machine_ and Sanlam are delighted with this win. This is the magic we all hope to achieve in the content marketing space. You pitch an idea, add considered, meaningful and relevant content, supported by your clients, and the result is genuine engagement. This is content marketing in its purest form and I am privileged to be part of this collaboration.”

Everlytic is proud to have wrapped up another successful edition of the awards and is sharing the judges’ general feedback in blog posts and case studies in a bid to help marketers optimise their email campaigns going forward.

Discover more email marketing tips from the judges on Everlytic’s website.