Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

G&G AdvocacyGO Content LabCareerJunctionBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Talent Acquisition News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Resignation season is coming: Are you prepared?

    By Gary Silbermann
    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    A quick glance at global unemployment rates will routinely reveal that South Africa has the highest jobless population in the world. Digging a little deeper, one will find that unemployed graduates make up an alarmingly large cohort of jobless youth, with one in three struggling to find work. This is an unsustainable situation considering that hiring managers at companies around the country are struggling to fill vacancies — and it is about to get far worse. Between February and April, the number of resignations is expected to surge for the usual resignation season.
    Gary Silbermann, co-founder and innovation director at One Degree
    Gary Silbermann, co-founder and innovation director at One Degree

    This, read against the backdrop of the often-cited skills shortage, especially in technology roles, makes for an uncomfortable paradox because crucial unfilled vacancies hamper growth and innovation, and in a low-growth environment, more jobs can’t be created and so the cycle continues.

    There’s a way to end the vicious cycle of a low-growth business environment hamstrung by unfilled posts, but to better understand the solution we need to better understand the problem.

    Predictable uptick

    Let’s start with the predictable spike in resignations during the first quarter of every year, which is often prompted by disappointment in bonus payouts or the absence thereof, salary increases that don’t meet expectations, disagreeable performance reviews and companies failing to live up to their targets and innovation promises.

    This happens every year and instead of being reactive, hiring managers should preempt the resignation season and plan for it. This is seldom done. Instead, recruitment drives peak shortly after financial year end and everyone is fighting for a limited pool of talent. The increased competition drives offers higher and pushes frustration over the edge.

    It takes more or less 50 days on average to recruit a new permanent employee. If we consider that there are between 250 and 260 working days in an average year, this means that up to 20% of the productive time in the year is spent trying to fill one permanent vacancy. That’s bad enough but if we consider that the average tenure in this day and age for permanent employees is 1.5 years with an attrition rate of 15%, hiring managers are constantly against the ropes.

    This is bad for business. Growth momentum is disrupted and businesses cannot accurately forecast because they have not filled crucial roles. These unfilled roles stretch existing teams which hampers productivity.

    It is clear to see that the knock-on effect is far more significant than the disillusionment caused by the optics of empty desks. Innovation and performance suffers and when this happens, repeat business is under threat. In an environment where the country needs businesses to create jobs, the reality on the ground is that the staffing problem - which will spike over the next three months - prevents any meaningful growth from occurring.

    The reality is that businesses all want to grow and create jobs. They all want to help solve the unemployment crisis. However, the most pressing issue right now is finding the skills to perform crucial tasks at hand – now. This absolutely must be addressed and it must be done before the resignation season starts poking holes in the vessel and letting even more water in.

    Ryan Silberman, Group CEO at Webfluential
    The Great Resignation: How SA business can ride the wave

    13 Apr 2022

    Contract market

    When the job market cannot serve up new permanent employees quick enough, the alternate market is the smart solution. It allows businesses to avoid downtime and mitigates against lost momentum. Because roles can be filled quickly, productivity won’t deteriorate, it will improve.

    Independent contractors fill the gaps and mop up unfinished work. They mitigate against over-stretching permanent employees, they ensure faster delivery and they bring fresh skills and perspectives into the business. Some might argue that they charge a premium; there’s nothing wrong with this because skilled contractors are specialists that need to perform and deliver value to secure their next role.

    However, businesses that believe they’re more expensive than hiring permanent staff have not calculated the real cost of leaving posts vacant for extended periods: the loss of money and opportunities, compromised momentum and innovation, missed deadlines and potential lost contracts, recruitment and onboarding costs, and much more, far outweigh engaging a contractor.

    An independent contractor, engaged on productivity metrics, will always yield more value to the business and if he or she doesn’t, then the role is redundant. When a business no longer wishes to engage with a contractor, they simply end the contract with no regulatory roadblocks or reputational concerns.

    Modern marketplace

    However, not all “marketplaces” for independent contractors are equal. Firstly, the old paradigm of needing to engage with a specialist company that does the search on your behalf and places and manages the talent, has been well and truly disrupted. Businesses cannot afford to waste more time, spend unnecessary fees and rely on second or third degree placements.

    Modern platforms have revolutionised independent contractor staffing - instantly connecting companies and independent contractors on terms that suit both parties. In other words, the business chooses when they want them to start, how long they want them to work for, whether they prefer online or on-premise engagement, and much more.

    There really is no need to be stuck in the old paradigm, and if they act now, businesses can start ending the vicious cycle of trying to keep up with resignations and being stuck in low-growth holding patterns. They can pre-empt and buffer against resignation season and they can finally capitalise on opportunities without the fear and burden of vacant positions. This is how industries start growing and creating new jobs for graduates.

    Read more: resignation, gig economy, independent contractor, great resignation
    NextOptions

    About Gary Silbermann

    Gary Silbermann, Co-Founder and Innovation Director at One Degree.

    One Degree is a disruptive digital hiring platform that has been developed in response to the needs of the emerging gig economy, remote working, and the radical flexibility requirements in the contemporary job market.

    Our mission is to match employers directly with high-quality, experienced independent tech contractors, creating valuable, direct connections. Leveraging disruptive, purpose-built technology, we simplify and accelerate the recruitment process, enabling businesses to find the right talent, at the right time, at the right cost, and for the right duration. For skilled tech contractors, we serve opportunities directly to you based on your skills, rates, and availability, promoting a fluid and flexible work-life balance.


    Related

    Digital hiring platform launches to transform tech contractor recruitment
    One DegreeDigital hiring platform launches to transform tech contractor recruitment
    Stephen Westwell steps in as Sasol chairman following Sipho Nkosi resignation
    Stephen Westwell steps in as Sasol chairman following Sipho Nkosi resignation
    13 Nov 2023
    Makwana steps down as Eskom chairperson, Nyati takes over
    Makwana steps down as Eskom chairperson, Nyati takes over
    10 Oct 2023
    Customers push trolleys as they shop at a Pick n Pay store at the Trade Route Mall, in Lenasia. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone steps down
     2 Oct 2023
    Bob van Dijk, CEO of e-commerce group Naspers, poses for a photograph in front of the company logo after holding a media briefing in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Bob van Dijk steps down as CEO of Naspers and Prosus, Ervin Tu named successor
     18 Sep 2023
    Image source: michaeljayfoto –
    Extended notice periods: Do you have to honour them?
     30 Aug 2023
    Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes at the company's Women's Day event. Source: x.com
    Cell C optimism holds despite CFO resignation
     18 Aug 2023
    Image source: fizkes –
    The 'Great Unretirement' and what it means for organisational longevity
     14 Jun 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz