Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PnetPal SolutionsGO Content LabShift Social DevelopmentEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

HR & Management Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pnet Job Market Trends Report – March 2024

    Issued by Pnet
    9 Apr 2024
    9 Apr 2024
    Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.

    The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

    Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores the trend of remote work based on advertised vacancies offering remote or hybrid working options.

    Download the full report here.

    Read more: PNET, job seekers, remote work
    NextOptions
    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.

    Related

    Welcome to the first edition of Pnet&#x2019;s new monthly Job Market Trends Report
    PnetWelcome to the first edition of Pnet’s new monthly Job Market Trends Report
    Data unveils the future: Pnet's head of insights and customer success on AI's role in recruitment
    PnetData unveils the future: Pnet's head of insights and customer success on AI's role in recruitment
    Image source: zimmytws –
    5 tips to job hunting in the age of AI
    8 Feb 2024
    Pnet releases their Q4-2023 Job Market Trends Report
    PnetPnet releases their Q4-2023 Job Market Trends Report
    Image supplied. Johanna McDowell, IAS founder & CEO and managing partner Scopen Africa, draws 5 conclusions to help agencies and brands define future working methods
    #BizTrends2024: Johanna McDowell - Agency ecosystem trends defining future working methods
     22 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    8 amenities that drive business leasing decisions
    5 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied. Malusi Mthuli, provincial head for FNB Commercial Property Finance in KZN.
    Commercial property market in KZN showing remarkable resilience and growth
    4 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Trend Group and HK Studio collaborate to craft 3,000m² bespoke office oasis
    22 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz