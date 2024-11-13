Pnet encourages disability disclosure by jobseekers to unlock job opportunities

During Disability Awareness Month in South Africa, which runs from 3 November to 3 December, Pnet reaffirms its commitment to creating a supportive job application environment that empowers all job seekers, particularly those with disabilities, to pursue meaningful career paths.

For many candidates, the decision to disclose a disability can feel daunting, naturally fuelled by fears of stigma, misunderstandings, or potential discrimination. “Candidates often hesitate to disclose their disability status during online job applications because they fear it might lead to discrimination or reduce their chances of being hired,” says Vanessa Gibb, people business partner at Pnet. “Sadly, this means candidates with disabilities often miss out on valuable work opportunities. Pnet encourages candidates with disabilities to disclose their disability status because this may actually work in their favour for companies that are incentivised to employ people with disabilities as part of the Employment Equity (EE) mandate.”

Pnet’s platform allows jobseekers to confidentially disclose a disability status. Its advanced matching features allow large recruiters like Transnet to actively seek diverse hires to identify skilled candidates for Employment Equity (EE)-mandated roles. This functionality not only strengthens visibility but also helps job seekers feel empowered in their career pursuits.

Pnet offers additional resources, such as blogs dedicated to jobseekers and the Pnet Grad Pack to help new entrants to the job market navigate the world of work. Pnet regularly publishes a newsletter called The Job Scoop with tips and career advice for job seekers and shares video tips on its YouTube channel to educate and guide candidates throughout their employment journey. By providing jobseekers with valuable tools and insights, Pnet supports them in making informed career decisions, encouraging confidence and ownership in their job search and application process.

By acknowledging that workplace culture plays a vital role in the experience of disabled employees, Pnet encourages recruiters and employers to embrace disability disclosure with open, supportive attitudes. “The term ‘upskilling’ can suggest that managers need to be trained specifically to work with and manage disabled individuals, which isn’t always the case," says Vanessa Gibb.” “Instead, the focus should be on empowering managers with the right tools and understanding to foster an inclusive environment. This means recognising the specific challenges employees face and providing thoughtful, individualised solutions.”

Pnet is part of The Stepstone Group, which has an ongoing partnership with AbilityNet. This pioneering UK charity that specialist services, useful tips and impartial support to create a digital world accessible to all. One of their free resources that can have a significant impact is My Computer My Way – a free online tool which provides easy ways to customise technology and workspaces to better suit individual needs, helping employees to thrive in their roles.

Pnet invites employers to leverage their tools to support disability inclusion and encourages job seekers with disabilities to feel confident disclosing their status, knowing they are part of a growing network of inclusive employers.

Disability Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the value that diverse teams bring to the workplace. By creating and supporting an environment that normalises disability disclosure, Pnet aims to create a space where every job seeker feels respected, valued, and prepared to thrive.