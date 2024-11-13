HR Career Advice
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

UCT Graduate School of BusinessSappiPnetProgressionBusiness and Arts South AfricaGordon Institute of Business ScienceSunshinegunFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Career Advice News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    5 tips for sales professionals to stand out in a hybrid workplace

    By Gina Catalano
    13 Nov 2024
    13 Nov 2024
    The rise of remote and hybrid work models has fundamentally altered the traditional workplace, particularly for sales professionals. While this shift offers flexibility and autonomy, it also presents unique challenges. One of the most significant hurdles is the risk of being overlooked for promotions and career advancement. To overcome this, hybrid sales professionals must proactively position themselves as valuable contributors and leaders.
    Image source: Narintorn Pornsuknimitkul –
    Image source: Narintorn Pornsuknimitkul – 123RF.com

    As a seasoned sales leader with over two decades of experience in Fortune 500 companies, I've witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by hybrid sales professionals. I recall a talented field sales representative who consistently exceeded quotas and built strong customer relationships. However, due to their hybrid work arrangement, their contributions were sometimes overlooked, and they struggled to advance their career. They couldn’t get promoted to work at the home office.

    To thrive in a hybrid sales environment, professionals must adopt a strategic approach. Here are key strategies:

    1. Proactive communication:

      • Regular check-ins: Schedule regular check-ins with your manager to discuss your pipeline, deals, and career goals.
      • Visible contributions: Share your successes, including closed deals, customer testimonials, and innovative sales strategies.
      • Effective communication: Use clear and concise communication, both written and verbal, to ensure your message is understood.

    2. Building strong relationships:

      • Network actively: Build relationships with colleagues across different departments and regions.
      • Participate in virtual events: Attend virtual conferences, webinars, and industry events.
      • Offer help and support: Be a team player and offer assistance to your colleagues.

    3. Showcasing your impact:

      • Track your performance: Keep a record of your sales, revenue, and customer satisfaction metrics.
      • Quantify your contributions: Use data and analytics to demonstrate your impact on the business.
      • Seek feedback: Ask for feedback from your manager and colleagues to identify areas for improvement.

    1. Continuous learning and skill development:

      • Stay up-to-date: Keep up with industry trends and emerging technologies.
      • Upskill and reskill: Invest in your professional development through online courses, workshops, and certifications.
      • Seek mentorship: Find a mentor who can provide guidance and support.

    2. Negotiating your value:

      • Know your worth: Understand your value to the organisation and be prepared to negotiate for fair compensation and opportunities.
      • Advocate for yourself: Be proactive in seeking promotions, raises, and new challenges.
      • Leverage your achievements: Use your accomplishments to support your requests for increased responsibility and recognition.

    By implementing these strategies, hybrid sales professionals can overcome the challenges of remote work, position themselves as valuable assets, and achieve their career goals. Remember, while remote or hybrid work presents unique challenges, it also offers opportunities for growth and innovation. By embracing these strategies and embracing the flexibility of hybrid work, you can thrive and lead in a remote-first world.

    Read more: career advice, career advancement, hybrid work environment
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Gina Catalano

    Gina Catalano is the president and founder of the Centro Forza Group.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz