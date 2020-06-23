Permanent desalination plant for Cape Town - have your say

The City of Cape Town is calling on the public to comment on the proposal to implement and operate the city’s first permanent desalination plant in Paarden Eiland.

Image: supplied

Desalination is a scientific process of removing salts from sea water, then processing it further to make it suitable and safe for human consumption.

“In the face of climate change, unpredictable rainfall and a growing population, this proposed plant forms part of the city’s various water augmentation projects in the city's New Water Programme (NWP) and Water Strategy, which aims to diversify drinking water supply resources and build a resilient future supply.

“The planned permanent desalination plant is expected to produce between 50 and 70 million litres of water per day. Overall, the Water Strategy aims to increase the city’s water supply by an additional 300 million litres from diversified sources,” city’s member of Mayoral Committee, Zahid Badroodien, said in a statement on Monday.

Badroodien emphasised the importance of providing the public with a fair opportunity to share their thoughtful and informed input on these issues.

“We encourage residents and stakeholders to submit their comments by 3 March 2025. All feedback will be incorporated in the final, completed feasibility study report, which will be made available to the community for comments before it is submitted to council for their consideration,” Badroodien said.

Residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend information sessions on Wednesday, 12 February 2025 at 6–8pm at the Council Chambers, 6th Floor, Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town, or virtually via Microsoft Teams: https://bit.ly/4ghqlDY.

The information session will also be held on Wednesday, 19 February 2025 at 6pm – 8pm at the Auditorium, Milnerton Library, Pienaar Road, Milnerton, Cape Town, or via Microsoft Teams: https://bit.ly/40OcMXV.

Information desalination plant can also be obtained from the council resolution and report, desalination booklet, and the water Outlook Report

For more information and general enquires, email: az.vog.nwotepac@noitapicitrap.cilbup or call 0800 212 176.

Comments can be submitted by 3 March 2025 on Email: az.vog.nwotepac@noitapicitrap.cilbup, or www.capetown.gov.za/collaborate.

Written comments can also be delivered to your sub-council office: https://bit.ly/3CUlnKW