Oscar Tshifure is Prisa's new president

Oscar Tshifure has been appointed president of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa). Before becoming president, he served as president-elect for the organisation.

Tshifure has held directorship and board positions at several organisations. He has also been vice president of the Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO), and is a member of the Academic Advisory Committee for the Department of Integrated Communication at Tshwane University of Technology.

“Collaboration is vital for the success of the institute,” said Tshifure in his acceptance speech. “Our focus remains to enhance our reputation and relationships with public relations professionals, as well as agencies and government institutions to foster a culture of partnership and the highest standards of ethical conduct for the public relations and communications fraternity.”

“We are looking at opportunities to expand our reach by working with international organisations such as the Quebec Society of Public Relations Professionals, to stay ahead of industry trends and innovations. Locally, we want to continue to strengthen our engagement with The Ethics Institute to ensure that we bring additional benefits to our members,” he said.

Currently he is pursuing an Executive MBA qualification at Henley Africa, with a focus on strategic management and leadership.