    Oscar Tshifure is Prisa's new president

    10 Jul 2024
    10 Jul 2024
    Oscar Tshifure has been appointed president of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa). Before becoming president, he served as president-elect for the organisation.
    Oscar Tshifure is the president of th Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa).
    Oscar Tshifure is the president of th Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa).

    Tshifure has held directorship and board positions at several organisations. He has also been vice president of the Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO), and is a member of the Academic Advisory Committee for the Department of Integrated Communication at Tshwane University of Technology.

    “Collaboration is vital for the success of the institute,” said Tshifure in his acceptance speech. “Our focus remains to enhance our reputation and relationships with public relations professionals, as well as agencies and government institutions to foster a culture of partnership and the highest standards of ethical conduct for the public relations and communications fraternity.”

    Image supplied. Oscar Tshifure has been appointed president-elect of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa)
    Razor PR's Oscar Tshifure: Prisa president-elect

    24 Jul 2023

    “We are looking at opportunities to expand our reach by working with international organisations such as the Quebec Society of Public Relations Professionals, to stay ahead of industry trends and innovations. Locally, we want to continue to strengthen our engagement with The Ethics Institute to ensure that we bring additional benefits to our members,” he said.

    Currently he is pursuing an Executive MBA qualification at Henley Africa, with a focus on strategic management and leadership.

    Next
    Let's do Biz