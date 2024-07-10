Navigating emerging technologies in the audit profession

While many audit tools and methods have evolved over time, the practice of audit has been in existence for years. But how do we as auditors stay ahead of the curve of emerging technologies?

Naledi Matlala, SAICA Project Manager: Assurance

As audit professionals, we often find ourselves facing unique challenges ranging from misalignment with auditees to insufficient identification of changing risk areas with technological advances and keeping pace with emerging technologies while ensuring the integrity of financial information.

To curve these challenges and demands of being an auditor, we have to learn to put in place and embrace best practices that will assist in navigating the complexities of digital audit. Moreover, emerging technology has the potential to increase audit quality while adding value for our stakeholders.

To serve organisations well and conduct high-quality audits, the auditor of the future needs to be digitally adept, and this can be achieved through the adoption of some of the best practices.

Best practices

Some of the best practices that can be adopted to enable us to provide value to our stakeholders are the following: