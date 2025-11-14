Movember and Men’s Health: Why awareness matters in South Africa

Men’s health is an often-overlooked topic, even though it affects not only individual wellbeing but also families and communities. In South Africa, men face significant health challenges, most notably prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health struggles. Changing this reality requires more open discussion, earlier detection, and sustained awareness.

Movements such as Movember, Cansa’s campaign where they humorously ‘interview’ testicles, and the Hollard Daredevil Run are helping to challenge the silence and stigma surrounding these issues. Together with better lifestyle habits and access to financial support for healthcare, they form the foundation of a more proactive approach to men’s health.

Testicular cancer: Awareness for younger men

While testicular cancer is relatively rare overall, it remains the most common cancer affecting South African men aged 20 to 35. The 2023 National Cancer Registry estimates that the lifetime risk for local men is about 1 in 1,749 (Cansa, 2025). Early detection is critical, and fortunately, it’s often possible. Any swelling, lump, or feeling of heaviness in the scrotum should be taken seriously and checked by a doctor without delay.

Performing a monthly self-examination is one of the simplest yet most effective preventive steps. The best time is after a warm shower when the scrotum is relaxed. Becoming familiar with what feels “normal” helps men notice subtle changes early on. Cansa’s testicle interview campaign has gone a long way toward normalising conversations about testicular health, using humour and education to make the topic approachable.

Though it affects fewer men than prostate cancer, testicular cancer has a high survival rate when caught early. Regular self-checks and prompt medical attention are key to ensuring positive outcomes.

Prostate cancer: Detecting the silent threat

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in South African men, with a lifetime risk of roughly 1 in 16 (Cansa, 2025). The prostate, a small gland below the bladder that produces seminal fluid, can develop cancer that progresses slowly and without early symptoms, making screening essential.

Warning signs typically appear later and may include difficulty urinating, a weak stream, frequent nighttime urination, or pain during urination or ejaculation. In advanced stages, pain may occur in the hips, back, or thighs. Key risk factors include age, genetics, obesity, and diet, particularly one rich in red meat and dairy. Research from Wits University (2024) indicates that South African men of African descent are more likely to develop aggressive forms of the disease.

Screening tools, such as the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal exam (DRE), are essential for early detection. Men with family histories of cancer are encouraged to start screenings around age 40, while others may do so from age 45. The PSA test doesn’t diagnose cancer on its own, but it can flag the need for further investigation.

Some South African medical aid schemes now reward preventive care, offering wellness programmes that include prostate checks. These initiatives encourage men to take responsibility for their own health, supported by small but meaningful incentives.

Mental health: The hidden crisis

Mental health is a major, yet often invisible, aspect of men’s wellbeing. In South Africa, the statistics are deeply concerning. Of the roughly 13,774 suicides recorded in recent years, 10,861 were men, translating to a rate of 37.6 per 100,000, compared to 9.8 for women (Health Systems Trust, 2024; SA Federation for Mental Health, 2024). Nationally, the suicide rate is 23.5 per 100,000 (Mail & Guardian, 2025), ranking among the world’s highest.

Social and cultural pressures often discourage men from expressing vulnerability or seeking help. Unemployment, financial strain, and the expectation to “stay strong” all contribute to emotional distress that too often goes untreated (World J Clin Cases, 2023; Health Systems Trust, 2023).

Untreated mental health issues can affect more than mood. They can weaken the immune system, alter hormone levels, and increase the risk of physical illness. Addressing mental and emotional wellbeing is, therefore, inseparable from physical health. Normalising discussions about therapy, medication, or even just talking to someone trusted can make a life-saving difference.

Breaking the silence: Campaigns driving change

The shift toward openness around men’s health is gaining momentum thanks to creative awareness campaigns.

Movember has become a global movement that uses a simple idea, growing a moustache in November, to spark vital conversations. Its mission extends beyond cancer awareness to include mental health and suicide prevention. Funds raised support research, education, and intervention initiatives.

Locally, Cansa’s testicle interview campaign takes a humorous, relatable approach, giving testicles a “voice” to teach self-examination techniques and remove embarrassment from the topic.

Another major event, the Hollard Daredevil Run, sees men running 5 km in purple Speedos to raise funds and awareness for cancer prevention. In 2024, the event raised R780,000, which Hollard increased to R1 million, helping fund cancer screenings in under-resourced communities (DFA, 2025).

Such initiatives prove that awareness doesn’t have to be sombre. Humour, creativity, and visibility can be powerful tools in shifting mindsets and saving lives.

Lifestyle and financial wellness

Health is shaped not only by medical intervention but also by daily lifestyle choices. A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruit, lean protein, and whole grains supports healthy weight and hormone balance. Regular exercise improves immunity, reduces inflammation, and enhances mental health. Limiting red meat, dairy, alcohol, and smoking can further reduce cancer risk.

Financial preparedness also supports well-being. Medical aids and gap cover help offset treatment costs, while wellness programmes reward men for healthy choices, from gym visits to health screenings. It’s worthwhile to review your medical aid annually and ensure you understand what preventive benefits and rewards are available.

Final thoughts

Improving men’s health in South Africa demands more than awareness; it requires collective action. Testicular cancer can be caught early through self-checks. Prostate cancer can be managed with regular screening. Mental health can be supported through open conversations and professional help.

Campaigns such as Movember, Cansa’s testicle interview campaign, and the Hollard Daredevil Run remind us that speaking up, showing up, and taking care of oneself is an act of courage. When men prioritise their wellbeing, they not only protect their own futures but also inspire others to do the same.

Small steps, healthier habits, regular screenings, and open communication add up to a significant difference. Let this Movember be a reminder: every conversation counts, and every check could save a life.

If this article resonated with you, please share it to help more South African men take proactive steps for their health. For further reading, see Exploring Mental Health Struggles in Modern South Africa and Your Heart Is in Your Hands.



