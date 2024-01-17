Mike Stopforth joins Flume Digital Marketing leadership team

Flume Digital Marketing has announced that Mike Stopforth has joined Flume’s leadership team effective this month, January 2024.

Image supplied. Mike Stopforth has joined the Flume Digital Marketing leadership team

This strategic appointment follows a landmark year for Flume, which saw a series of significant client wins including Toyota, Absa Bank and several others, and the expansion of its international footprint with the opening of a new office in Amsterdam.

Stopforth is known in the African digital marketing arena and brings a wealth of experience to Flume.

He founded Cerebra, the social media agency acquired by WPP in 2013. After leaving Cerebra in 2018, he has been instrumental in building Beyond Binary, a digital leadership academy, and 48HOURS, a specialist crisis communication agency.

Vision and experience

“This partnership represents a fusion of vision and experience,” says Stopforth. “Flume represents a new generation of independent digital innovators, and I’m incredibly excited to bring my experience and network to this team.”

The integration of Stopforth's ventures is the next step in the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge digital marketing solutions.

Jacques Du Bruyn, co-CEO of Flume, shares his enthusiasm: "Stopforth’s joining, coupled with our recent international expansion, is a testament to Flume's growth and our ambition to be Africa’s leading independent agency group."

Ruan Oosthuizen, co-founder and co-CEO of Flume, highlights the strategic importance of the move, especially in the context of Flume's global expansion and growth.

“Stopforth’s track record of finding, developing and nurturing digital talent in an ever-evolving environment will be indispensable as we enter this next chapter of the Flume story.”