Medical milestone: Man survives successful pig kidney transplant

Richard Slayman, the first man to undergo a successful kidney transplant from a pig, was discharged from hospital last week, in a moment that he expressed as "one of the happiest" in his life.

Source: @LightUpScience/Twitter. Richard Slayman is seen here with the surgical team at Massachusetts General Hospital who performed his transplant, led by Tatsuo Kawai, MD, PhD and Nahel Elias, MD.

He received a genetically modified pig kidney on 16 March 2024 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, United States.

Slayman is recovering well and recuperating at home with his family.

This marks the first time an individual has survived with a kidney sourced from a different species.

The pig is the product of eGenesis, the biotech company that breeds and raises gene-edited pigs for transplant, and has advanced its genetically engineered kidneys to the clinical setting. The eGenesis donor kidney (EGEN-2784) used for this procedure is the company’s lead candidate for kidney transplant.

The immunosuppression regimen used includes approved agents as well as a novel, investigational monoclonal antibody, tegoprubart, targeting the co-stimulatory CD40L pathway.

Tegoprubart is supplied by Eledon Pharmaceuticals and is currently being evaluated in two clinical trials for kidney allotransplantation.

From dialysis to transplant

Slayman of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was on dialysis for seven years before receiving his first kidney transplant from a deceased donor in 2018. The organ lasted for five years before failing, and he was placed back on dialysis. He lacked other therapeutic options following the loss of vascular access to support continued use of dialysis.

His kidney transplant from eGenesis signals a new beginning for him.

"I want to thank anyone who has seen my story and sent well-wishes, especially patients waiting for a kidney transplant," he said. "Today marks a new beginning not just for me, but for them, as well."