Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CANSABullion PR & CommunicationNorth-West University (NWU)StoneBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

LIVE From NWU Parties Talk Elections In 2024

LIVE From NWU Parties Talk Elections In 2024

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Medical milestone: Man survives successful pig kidney transplant

    8 Apr 2024
    8 Apr 2024
    Richard Slayman, the first man to undergo a successful kidney transplant from a pig, was discharged from hospital last week, in a moment that he expressed as "one of the happiest" in his life.
    Source: @LightUpScience/Twitter. Richard Slayman is seen here with the surgical team at Massachusetts General Hospital who performed his transplant, led by Tatsuo Kawai, MD, PhD and Nahel Elias, MD.
    Source: @LightUpScience/Twitter. Richard Slayman is seen here with the surgical team at Massachusetts General Hospital who performed his transplant, led by Tatsuo Kawai, MD, PhD and Nahel Elias, MD.

    He received a genetically modified pig kidney on 16 March 2024 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, United States.

    Slayman is recovering well and recuperating at home with his family.

    This marks the first time an individual has survived with a kidney sourced from a different species.

    The pig is the product of eGenesis, the biotech company that breeds and raises gene-edited pigs for transplant, and has advanced its genetically engineered kidneys to the clinical setting. The eGenesis donor kidney (EGEN-2784) used for this procedure is the company’s lead candidate for kidney transplant.

    The immunosuppression regimen used includes approved agents as well as a novel, investigational monoclonal antibody, tegoprubart, targeting the co-stimulatory CD40L pathway.

    Tegoprubart is supplied by Eledon Pharmaceuticals and is currently being evaluated in two clinical trials for kidney allotransplantation.

    From dialysis to transplant

    Slayman of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was on dialysis for seven years before receiving his first kidney transplant from a deceased donor in 2018. The organ lasted for five years before failing, and he was placed back on dialysis. He lacked other therapeutic options following the loss of vascular access to support continued use of dialysis.

    His kidney transplant from eGenesis signals a new beginning for him.

    "I want to thank anyone who has seen my story and sent well-wishes, especially patients waiting for a kidney transplant," he said. "Today marks a new beginning not just for me, but for them, as well."

    Read more: diabetes, biotechnology, renal failure, kidney, kidney transplant
    NextOptions

    Related

    Can my dentist diagnose diabetes?
    IntercareCan my dentist diagnose diabetes?
    Source:
    Diabetes is South Africa's second biggest killer disease: hiking the sugar tax would help
    6 Nov 2023
    Join aQuelle in the cause for diabetes - Let's beat diabetes, together
    aQuelleJoin aQuelle in the cause for diabetes - Let's beat diabetes, together
    Dealing with diabetes
    BonitasDealing with diabetes
    Source: 123RF.
    Transplantation services struggle to catch up post-pandemic
    7 Aug 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    WHO says contaminated cough syrup sold in Cameroon
     20 Jul 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Grieving Gambian families take govt to court over mishandling of cough syrup
     14 Jul 2023
    Source: iStock
    Illegal organ trade is more sophisticated than one might think - who's behind it and how it could be controlled
     13 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz