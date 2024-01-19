Matrics of 2023 achieve highest pass rate in the history of NSC exams

The 2023 Matric exam results in numbers, however, is the second highest in the history of the NSC exams, explained Motshekga. "When expressed as a percentage, the pass rate of the 2023 NSC exams is the highest in the history of the NSC so far," she said.
The 2023 results are also an improvement to the previous years of 2022 and 2021 by 2.8% and 6.5% respectively, and 40.9% of candidates that passed did so with bachelor passes, which is also the highest percentage for bachelor passes in the history of the NSC examinations.
"Diploma level passes stand at some 27.2% of candidates. Higher certificates are at 14.8%, while those who passed with a National Senior Certificate stand at 0.01%," Motshekga said.
A total of 897,775 candidates, both full-time and part-time, enrolled for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in 2023.
The Independent Examinations Board Matric results have slightly improved from the previous year with a 98.46% pass rate from 98.42% in 2022.
A total of 15,180 students wrote the IEB NSC exams in October and November 2023 at 275 examination centres and 88.59% of those that passed achieved entry to degree study, compared to 89.32% in 2022.
For diploma study, 8.31% qualified for entry compared to 7.52% in 2022; and 1.57% achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level, same as the 1.57% in 2022.