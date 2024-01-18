Industries

    IEB matric pass rate improves

    By Msindisi Fengu
    18 Jan 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) released its National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Thursday, which recorded an overall pass rate of 98.46% — slightly higher than the 2022 NSC pass rate of 98.42%.
    Image source: Leszek Glasner – 123RF.com

    Candidates who passed the exams, the IEB said, achieved a pass that grants access to tertiary study at one of the three levels:

    • 88.59% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, compared to 89.32% in 2022;
    • 8.31% qualified for entry to diploma study, compared to 7.52% in 2022; and
    • 1.57% achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level, same as the 1.57% in 2022.

    A total of 15,180 candidates wrote the IEB NSC exams in October and November 2023 at 275 examination centres.

    Read the full article here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Let's do Biz