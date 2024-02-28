MusicExchange: Lynelle Kenned joins Finding the Light cast

Hosted by Marc Lottering and featuring a stellar cast, the musical theatre showpiece will takes place from 17-21 April, with the gala night on Thursday, 18 April 2024.
Lynelle Kenned is just one of the stars on the show (West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Orpheus in Africa) and has become one of the most popular and sought-after cross over musical theatre performers. Roles include Maria in West Side Story, Maria in The Sound of Music, Mattie Allen in Orpheus in Africa, Musetta in La Boheme, Julie in Showboat,/i>, Cherubino in Le nozze di Figaro, and Grace in the world premiére of Calling Me Home.
Her list of awards includes a 2023 Fiësta for Best Classical Music presentation, 2022 Woordtrofee, the Kunste Onbeperk Young Voice 2019, a 2018 Naledi Award, a Fiësta Award in 2017, and a Fleur du Cap Award in 2016. Since 2012, she's been a television presenter on Pasella, and subsequently hosting other shows on KykNET and VIA respectively.
We chatted recently...
To inspire feeling and connection through the arts, and build an authentic life of meaning and community.
Energy in motion, a vibe, a celebration, a meditation.
“And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good” - John Steinbeck.
Visibility, and other people’s opinions - a fickle friend at best.
I die. I’m building wealth, while living a life I don’t need a holiday from, and hopefully I’ll be performing way into a ripe old age like legends like Joni Mitchell.
Bad vibes, bad faith, or competition
Solange Knowles or Janelle Monáe.
Road trips, camping, retreats, travelling, engaging with other forms of art and networking with creatives.
The variety, the sense of community, the travel, the fun, the self-growth.
It changes constantly, but they include Lascia ch’io pianga by George Frideric Handel, Think of Meby Andrew Lloyd Webber, Moon River by Audrey Hepburn and Mali, Die Slaaf, Se Lied by Mimi Coertse.
I was on stage with Jonathan Roxmouth in West Side Story. On stage there was a mannequin in a wedding dress and kept exposing a boob in the scene, and we and the audience were in stitches.
Dr Gabor Maté (trauma expert), Blair Imani Ali (intersectional activist)
Solange Knowles, Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross
Alok Vaid Menon, for their activist art around queer identity and the harm of the patriarchy. Adrienne Maree Brown, for their work on Pleasure Activism, intersectionality, and collective healing.
My time and energy.
My hair, my smile, my quirkiness, my voice
Curious, mischievous, sensitive, adaptable, versatile
Agitata da due venti, as sung by Cecilia Bartoli
Touring Japan, and walking the Kumano Kodo (I did the Camino de Santiago in 2016, solo).