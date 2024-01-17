Industries

Technology Company news South Africa

LG honoured with significant number of CES 2024 Innovation awards

17 Jan 2024
From OLED TVs to webOS content, LG wins the most awards in history to total 33, including two Best of Innovation awards.
LG Electronics (LG) has been recognised for the technological and design excellence of its latest lifestyle solutions, earning more than 30 CES® 2024 Innovation awards across Home Appliance, Home Entertainment and B2B categories, including two coveted Best of Innovation awards for LG OLED TVs.

Bestowed every year by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – the organisation behind CES, the world’s largest annual consumer electronics tradeshow – the CES Innovation Award programme recognises innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories.

Of the 33 CES Innovation awards LG received at CES 2024, 15 have been awarded to LG TVs including 12 for LG OLED, marking the 12th consecutive year that the company’s self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation award honours. As the leader and original creator of OLED TVs, LG has refined its premium TV innovation year after year. Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TVs from 42-to-97-inch screen sizes, as well as unique and innovative OLED TV form factors. LG OLED TVs are prized by consumers worldwide for their exceptional picture quality, which delivers vibrant, accurate colours, deep blacks and infinite contrast.

Among the new LG Home Entertainment innovations also honoured are LG Soundbars, LG XBOOM Portable Speakers and LG Smart TV webOS apps. LG Home Appliance products honored this year include LG SIGNATURE Washer & Dryers. LG Business Solutions products honored include LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG SMART Monitor, LG gram Laptops and LG CLOi ServeBot.

The full list and details of LG’s CES 2024 Innovation Award recipients can be found here.

Havas Johannesburg
Havas Worldwide Johannesburg thrives on creative business ideas, proudly flipping the conventional advertising agency on its head. Our specialisation is world first, creative communication, that's designed to build meaningful connections between brand and consumers.

