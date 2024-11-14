Subscribe & Follow
#BehindtheCampaign: Kia and OFYT drives the baby blues away in new ad
Set in a South African household on a big game day, the commercial is a fun take on the daily hustle of parenthood. As the family gathers to enjoy the game, there’s a familiar conundrum: the baby is restless and won’t sleep. But this family has a clever solution. Taking turns driving the baby around the block in their new Kia Seltos to soothe the baby.
The campaign embodies Kia’s “Movement That Inspires” ethos, resonating with families who are constantly juggling life’s demands but who also refuse to compromise on enjoying the journey. These families embrace the little things that make life meaningful, are confident in their path, and are unafraid to take their place in the world. As the commercial playfully asserts, no journey is insignificant when you really own it—even if it’s just around the block… a hundred times.
CREDITS:
- Client: Kia Motors South Africa
- Agency: Old Friends Young Talent
- National creative director: Chris Gotz
- Creative director: Tania Barker
- Art director: Aakifah Rodrigues
- Copywriter: Louise Newman
- Account director: Khayalethu Hlatshwayo
- Head of production: Adiela Rajah
- Production: Bioscope Films
- Director - Zipho Dlangamandla
- Executive producer - Daniel Kaplan
- Producer - Maurice Dingli
- Producer - Naledi Kgope
- DOP - Ebrahim Hajee
- 1st AD - Chris Van Latum
- Art director - Natasha Carstens
- Senior editor - 2plus3post - Stephen du Plessis
- Editor - Priest - Matthew Swanepoel
- Online - Static Black - Blake Prinsloo
- Audio - Pressure Cooker Studios - Keith Kavayi & Alex Smillie