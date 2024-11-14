BehindtheCampaign: Kia and OFYT drives the baby blues away in new ad

OFYT captures everyday moments in their new TV commercial for Kia South Africa, Baby Relay. Featuring the Kia Seltos SUV, the campaign highlights how every journey—big or small—is worth it.

Set in a South African household on a big game day, the commercial is a fun take on the daily hustle of parenthood. As the family gathers to enjoy the game, there’s a familiar conundrum: the baby is restless and won’t sleep. But this family has a clever solution. Taking turns driving the baby around the block in their new Kia Seltos to soothe the baby.

The campaign embodies Kia’s “Movement That Inspires” ethos, resonating with families who are constantly juggling life’s demands but who also refuse to compromise on enjoying the journey. These families embrace the little things that make life meaningful, are confident in their path, and are unafraid to take their place in the world. As the commercial playfully asserts, no journey is insignificant when you really own it—even if it’s just around the block… a hundred times.

CREDITS: