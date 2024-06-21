JW Marriott Masai Mara introduces a Kosher Kitchen

JW Marriott Masai Mara, associated with “Kosher Certified South Africa” (KCSA), has introduced its “kosher cuisine” for special guests.

Under the leadership of Rabbi Avigdor Bokow and his team, Velvy Bokow and Aharon Bogatie with their extensive experience, have provided guidance and introduced a pool of Mashgichim for Kosher clients globally.

Kosher groups whether they are a group of generational families or friends for celebrations or to experience safaris are welcome to JW Marriott Masai Mara with peace of mind.

The Kosher Kitchen was sourced from Tomer Gerichter and Rafael Hazan who are both Jewish Israelis and own a Kenyan company "Container Design Africa Ltd". They designed, manufactured, transported and installed the 40ft container Kosher Kitchen.