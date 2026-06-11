Instagram introduces grid reordering

Instagram has launched the ability to rearrange posts on your profile grid for the first time. This is giving creators more flexibility and creative control over how their profile appears and what people see first when they land on their page.

An example of grid reordering. Source: Supplied.

Relevance

Whether you’re highlighting a new era, resurfacing older content, refreshing your aesthetic, or showcasing key projects/work, "Grid Reordering" makes it easier to shape your profile around what feels most relevant to you right now.

For South African creators and small businesses, where Instagram often plays the role of a digital storefront, portfolio, and discovery tool, this kind of control over profile presentation can make a real difference in how audiences engage with content.

How it works: Using the feature is simple — just long-press on a post from your Instagram profile, tap “Reorder grid,” and drag posts into any order you’d like. Pinned posts and reels will remain fixed at the top of the grid.

Some fun ways creators and users can use Grid Reordering:

Curate your profile for brand opportunities: Showcase the content that best represents your niche, creative identity, or current goals, whether you’re hoping to attract brand partnerships, highlight your portfolio, or make a stronger first impression.

Refresh your aesthetic (without archiving!): Reorganise existing content to match your current creative vision, color palette, or vibe — no archiving or reposting required.

Connect serialized content and storytelling: Group together content series, multi-part stories, tutorials, transformations, or “Part 1 / Part 2 / Part 3” posts so audiences can more easily follow your narrative.

Bring hidden gems back into the spotlight: Give older posts a second life by surfacing content that new followers may have missed, giving them new context or meaning.

The update is useful for creators who want to keep their profiles aligned with evolving personal brands, without losing access to older content that still holds value.

This reflects a broader shift across social platforms, where users are getting more control over how they present and curate their digital identity.