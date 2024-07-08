In a first for South Africa, Growthpoint gears up for certified renewable energy rollout to offices

Pioneering a greener future for South Africa, Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT), the country’s leading real estate investment trust (REIT), is set to transform the commercial real estate landscape by introducing a clean, green energy benefit scheme called e-CO2 at 10 of its properties in Sandton, Johannesburg. This significant milestone is the next step in the rollout of its innovative renewable energy transition – a first for South Africa.

With all major elements already in place for the groundbreaking scheme to debut in July 2025, Growthpoint will deliver the first green energy to its office buildings through wheeling, reducing carbon footprints and generating Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for tenants using the latest blockchain technology. The move establishes Growthpoint as a trailblazer in the renewable energy field by introducing a new offering for the commercial real estate sector in South Africa.

The Growthpoint e-CO2 green energy benefit scheme (e-CO2 is short for electricity minus carbon dioxide and pronounced 'eco two') is an innovative solution that will deliver green energy through wheeling from multiple renewable sources – water, wind, sunshine – directly to commercial properties. It is made possible by Growthpoint’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Etana Energy.

At the end of 2023, Growthpoint signed the landmark PPA with licenced electricity trader Etana Energy to wheel electricity generated by independent power producers to its buildings in several locations across the country. Wheeling involves the buying and selling of sustainably sourced electricity between private parties, using the existing transmission or distribution network.

Since this can be done over long distances, it gives more users greater access to renewable energy, which is an especially scarce commodity for offices in central business districts. Buildings in these areas, almost without exception, have insufficient roof space for meaningful on-site renewable energy production.

Through the agreement with Etana Energy, Growthpoint has secured exclusive rights to purchase all of the roughly 30GWh that will be generated annually by a hydroelectric power plant developed and operated by Serengeti Energy. The hydroelectric project, which will effectively generate 24/7 baseload power, is located on the Ash River within the Lesotho Highlands Water Scheme (LHWS) near Clarens in the Free State. Construction of the plant is well underway as it is readied to commence operation officially on 1 July 2025.

Following this, the majority of wind and some solar production from Etana’s signed generating portfolio will be added to the grid from 2026, and further sources could be added in future.

Paul Kollenberg, Growthpoint Properties, head of asset management: offices

Paul Kollenberg, Growthpoint Properties head of asset management: offices, says: “This agreement secures us a significant 195GWh of clean electricity annually for Growthpoint and our tenants at specific buildings, and represents an important step forward in our sustainability journey. Over the past decade, we have prioritised the advancement of environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, and we understand how important it is for our clients to do likewise.”

Commitment to sustainability across its supply chain and for SA Inc.

Environmental sustainability is at the core of Growthpoint’s business, which has been at the forefront of integrating green buildings as an accepted practice in the commercial property sector. It is committed to creating sustained value by integrating ESG into corporate strategy.

Growthpoint’s climate commitment target is being carbon neutral by 2050. By committing significant resources to drive this within its operations and across its supply chain, Growthpoint is setting a precedent for sustainable business practices, enabling other businesses to do the same, and supporting long-term cost savings for its clients.

Delivering savings and ESG benefits to users

Being part of the e-CO2 green energy benefit scheme makes it easier for businesses consuming clean, wheeled power to achieve their ESG targets because at least 70% of their electricity will be from renewable sources such as wind, hydro and solar. Depending on availability, a select few businesses will also be able to elect to receive 100% renewable energy. Growthpoint has already started registering businesses eager to receive clean, green energy to meet their environmental goals.

Werner van Antwerpen, Growthpoint Properties, head corporate advisory

Werner van Antwerpen, head corporate advisory at Growthpoint, explains: “Opting into e-CO2 gives users access to certified RECs that can be used for annual emission reduction in ESG reporting to contribute towards tenants’ environmental goals or can be traded in the open market.”

Consuming electricity in this way can significantly reduce a company’s Scope 2 emissions (as outlined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol), which include indirect carbon emissions from electricity used by a company. Scope 1 involves direct emissions, while Scope 3 covers associated and indirect emissions in the supply chain. All three are essential to address in the journey to net zero carbon emissions.

Building occupants also benefit directly from e-CO2 in terms of a reduction in the cost of occupation. The tenants’ monthly renewable electricity allocation is used to calculate the benefit, and the longer a tenant stays in a building, the greater the savings.

“Growthpoint is also passing on cost benefits it receives from signing the PPA to the tenant. The cost benefit for a tenant opting for e-CO2 is the difference between the full increase in the electricity price applied by the local municipal authority or Eskom approved by NERSA annually and a fixed escalation rate for the renewable energy part of their electricity cost over the duration of the lease. This guarantees long-term savings. The longer your lease, the more the cost benefit saving becomes each year,” says Kollenberg.

Users at qualifying properties will receive their power as they always have, through the existing power grid. While this does not directly shield them from load shedding, Growthpoint is increasing generating capacity in the larger South African electricity network, reducing the likelihood of load shedding in the long term

E-CO2 is initially available for new leases or renewals only in specific jurisdictions and to select buildings within the Growthpoint portfolio, but this will be expanded over time. The first buildings part of e-CO2 – all located in Sandton – are 138 West Street, The Annex, The Place, Fredman Towers, The Towers, Grayston Office Park, Sandown Mews, 12 Alice Lane, Advocates Chambers, and Pinmill Farm.

“We are incredibly proud of this innovative initiative, made possible by a visionary team, dedicated partners and many passionate and talented people over a number of years. It not only benefits the immediate occupants of Growthpoint’s properties but helps to create a brighter and more sustainable future for South Africa,” concludes Kollenberg



