Hudson Sandler Invicomm launches in South Africa

Consultancy to provide broad range of integrated strategic communications and sustainability advisory services

Hudson Sandler and Invicomm are pleased to announce that they have formed a joint venture – Hudson Sandler Invicomm - to build a strategic communications and sustainability business in South Africa, headquartered in Johannesburg.

Hudson Sandler LLP is a leading independent strategic communications, reputation and sustainability consultancy. The firm is headquartered in London with a well-established franchise across Africa, including offices in Lagos and Nairobi, servicing blue-chip clients including Afreximbank, Airtel Africa, First E&P, Flutterwave and FSD Africa.

Invicomm is an award-winning brand strategy, communication, and design agency and that has been present in South Africa for over ten years. Based in Cape Town with a presence in London, Invicomm’s South African clients include Coronation Capital and Northam Platinum.

This strategic collaboration brings together the proven expertise of both firms to enhance their existing African footprint and to leverage the decades of combined experience gained from working on the ground in South Africa and the wider Sub-Saharan African region.

Mark Garraway, a partner at Hudson Sandler LLP, and Sophie-Marie Steenkamp, founder of Invicomm, will jointly oversee the strategic partnership, while Deanne Chatterton, formerly head of Instinctif Partners Africa, has been appointed as managing director of Hudson Sandler Invicomm in South Africa.

The launch of Hudson Sandler Invicomm comes at a pivotal time for businesses in South Africa, where the evolving political landscape demands strategic insights to navigate change effectively.

With a strong foundation laid by Hudson Sandler in the UK, Nigeria, and Kenya, and Invicomm's established presence in South Africa and the UK, Hudson Sandler Invicomm has a wealth of experience in creatively delivering a comprehensive suite of services, enabling brands to forge meaningful connections with their stakeholders.

From advising on transactions, sustainability, crisis and issues management, and corporate communications to brand development and storytelling, digital marketing and advocacy, the agency is dedicated to surpassing client expectations and driving impactful results.

Hudson Sandler Invicomm is also pleased to announce that it will launch later this year an internship programme in South Africa with the key objectives of job creation and skills development. Central to Hudson Sandler Invicomm's model is identifying young talent who might not otherwise have the chance to develop a successful career in the communications industry.

Deanne Chatterton commented: "I am thrilled to return to South Africa and lead the Hudson Sandler Invicomm brand, building upon the exceptional work of my new colleagues in Nairobi, Lagos, Cape Town and London. Above all, I am excited to be working with great talent and look forward to building a market-leading agency that is agile and responsive to client needs. Our ability to offer a broad range of services both here in South Africa and across the Sub-Saharan African region will build value for our clients, our colleagues and our business.”

Mark Garraway, partner, Hudson Sandler, commented: "We are excited to announce the arrival of Hudson Sandler Invicomm in South Africa and to introduce our distinctive approach to strategic and brand communications to the South African market. Our blend of local knowledge, pan-African reach and well-established global capabilities positions us perfectly to support our clients nationally, regionally and internationally."

Sophie-Marie Steenkamp, founder of Invicomm, added: "At Hudson Sandler Invicomm we are committed to fostering enduring relationships with our clients built on trust, collaboration and a shared pursuit of excellence. We are eager to partner clients to craft impactful campaigns that resonate with their target audiences and drive tangible outcomes."