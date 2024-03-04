How to ensure you’ve started the year off on the right note: 3 areas for entrepreneurs to focus on

2023 put small businesses through the wringer. The cost-of-living crisis threatened the buying power of ordinary consumers, and the rising cost of borrowing due to interest rates made it more difficult for many entrepreneurs to access funding. Despite these very challenging realities, small and medium enterprises (SME) owners maintained a cautious level of optimism that things would look up with the arrival of a new year. Now, as the momentum of 2024 begins to speed up, small business owners need to review, reset and reposition themselves for a successful year.

An overview of the small business sector

According to the most recent SME Confidence Index – a quarterly survey compiled by Business Partners Ltd, SMEs had mixed feelings about the prospects of the new year. SMEs’ confidence that their businesses will grow in the next 12 months went down by five percentage points compared to the beginning of 2023. Ongoing load shedding and the onset of stage six rolling blackouts in late 2023 undoubtedly contributed to this negative sentiment.

Overall, however, SME confidence levels remained generally positive, with evident increases in several areas including the prospect of economic growth. For David Morobe, executive general manager for impact investing at Business Partners Limited, these findings are testament to the innate resilience with which the local SME community has become associated.

“Although 2023 was challenging, it held many invaluable learning opportunities for entrepreneurs. Faced with one of the most grueling start-up environments in the world, entrepreneurs can become overly fixated on the notion of ‘failure'. But failures are only complete defeats when we don’t use them to learn. Let’s ensure that we make 2024 a year of turning those lessons into stepping stones,” says Morobe.

On the topic, Morobe suggests these three areas that SME owners should focus on: