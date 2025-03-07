Subscribe & Follow
Winners announced for the 15th annual SME Toolkit Business Plan Competition
Following a series of training sessions, participants were tasked with submitting a comprehensive business plan for their proposed venture. This year’s competition saw 11 outstanding finalists vying for top honours, with RSF Tutorials Combined Pty (Ltd) ultimately claiming the top spot as winner of this year’s competition.
Celebrating entrepreneurial excellence
Founders of RSF Tutorials, Mpiyakhe Mlangeni, Fhumulani Mudau and Murendeni Mpfuni walked away with a R50,000 cash prize and a mentorship package valued at an additional R50,000 and a Lenovo laptop. Driven by a mission to uplift communities, RSF Tutorial prepares learners for meaningful and rewarding careers in future-focused fields like commerce and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). With an inclusive approach, the business offers interactive online tutoring, group workshops, and homework assistance, ensuring quality education is accessible to all learners who need it.
Portia Mofokeng, the owner of Afrika Bakes, secured the position of first runner-up, receiving R30,000 in cash and a mentorship package of the same value as well as a laptop. By incorporating African superfoods like moringa, baobab, and sorghum into their product range, Afrika Bakes is redefining healthy snacking with a focus on sustainability, nutrition, and eco-friendly packaging.
Second runner-up, Nyawo Zendalo Air, was awarded R20,000 in cash and a matching R20,000 in mentorship support and a laptop. Founded by Bongiwe Nyawo, the company has set its sights on providing cutting-edge aviation services with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainable operations.
The eight remaining finalists received mentorship vouchers worth R10,000 each, granting them access to expert guidance and networking opportunities to help them refine their business strategies, and find ways to optimise their existing business operations.
A legacy of entrepreneurial empowerment
The SME Toolkit SA Business Plan Competition, facilitated by Business Partners Limited, has become a flagship initiative in supporting South Africa’s small business sector. Through practical training, expert mentorship, and financial support, the competition fosters business acumen and resilience among aspiring entrepreneurs.
Reflecting on the calibre of this year’s participants, David Morobe, executive general manager for impact investing at Business Partners Limited, remarked: “For the past 15 years, we have been inspired by the drive, ingenuity, and determination displayed by our entrants. The 2024 finalists have shown remarkable commitment to their ventures, with innovative business models that address crucial societal needs. RSF Tutorials stood out for its impactful approach to education, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills to thrive in the modern (and future) economy.
“Our runners-up also demonstrated exceptional promise, from Afrika Bakes’ focus on health-conscious and sustainable snacking to Nyawo Zendalo Air’s bold vision for the aviation sector. These entrepreneurs represent the future of South African business, and we are honoured to play a role in their journey.”
As the competition continues to grow, it remains a vital platform for emerging businesses to gain the exposure, knowledge, and resources needed to succeed in today’s challenging economic climate. The achievements of this year’s winners serve as a testament to the power of entrepreneurship in driving economic development and job creation in South Africa.
About David MorobeDavid Morobe is executive general manager for impact investing at Business Partners Limited.
