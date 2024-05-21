Global Exhibitions Day focuses on sustainable development

Business events are essential for Africa's economic development, creating jobs and improving infrastructure.
The South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB) and the country's business event industry have secured 63 bids for international meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions between 2024 and 2029, with an estimated economic value of R1,205,248m ($65m) and the potential to attract 46,470 global delegates.
The initiative is led by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO), the Greening Forum, (EGF) and the Exhibition and Event Association of Southern Africa (Exsa).
GED 2024 aims to emphasise the crucial role of exhibitions in promoting sustainable development through four key messages:
The GED South African experience will embrace the Ubuntu principle of I am because we are through various activations centred around the three pillars of Ubuntu: compassion, cooperation and community.
These include:
“This initiative aims to highlight the essence of the Ubuntu philosophy, emphasising the interconnectedness and shared humanity among individuals.
"A series of engaging activities and events will promote understanding, collaboration, and solidarity within the community, fostering a spirit of togetherness and mutual support,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO.
The GED South African experience will conclude with an adrenaline-fueled event on the skidpan organised by AAXO, JEC, MasterDrive, EGF, and Exsa.