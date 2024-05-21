Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaHumanzHellopeterKLAOgilvy South AfricaTopco MediaSauce AdvertisingInvibes AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsOrnicoThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaDarkMatterHelmKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Exhibitions News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Global Exhibitions Day focuses on sustainable development

    21 May 2024
    21 May 2024
    Global Exhibitions Day (GED) on the 5 June will honour the contributions of the local events and exhibition sector with the theme Exhibitions are catalysts to sustainable futures.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    Business events are essential for Africa's economic development, creating jobs and improving infrastructure.

    The South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB) and the country's business event industry have secured 63 bids for international meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions between 2024 and 2029, with an estimated economic value of R1,205,248m ($65m) and the potential to attract 46,470 global delegates.

    The initiative is led by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO), the Greening Forum, (EGF) and the Exhibition and Event Association of Southern Africa (Exsa).

    4 crucial messages

    GED 2024 aims to emphasise the crucial role of exhibitions in promoting sustainable development through four key messages:

    • Exhibitions drive progress and serve as platforms for discussing, creating, and showcasing solutions to universal challenges.
    • Exhibitions facilitate economic growth, connecting industries and driving job creation.
    • Exhibitions provide a sustainable way to drive business and development, exhibitions gather communities in one place and manage environmental impact effectively.
    • Exhibitions are community builders, bringing people together face-to-face to connect, collaborate, and contribute.

    How exhibitions are helping to shape the future of Africa
    How exhibitions are helping to shape the future of Africa

    30 May 2023

    Embrace the Ubuntu principle

    The GED South African experience will embrace the Ubuntu principle of I am because we are through various activations centred around the three pillars of Ubuntu: compassion, cooperation and community.

    These include:

    • From 30 May until 4 June, AAXO will also host collection points nationwide for the events industry to donate old banners or lanyards. These will be gifted to Skills Village in Johannesburg on the morning of GED to be repurposed into school bags.

    • AAXO's Leadership Summit will take place in Johannesburg on 4 June under the theme Empowering Economies: Unleashing the Power of Industry Success and Economic Growth in 2024 and Beyond. The summit will explore how exhibitions drive economic growth and will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and workshops, offering learning opportunities and networking sessions.

    “This initiative aims to highlight the essence of the Ubuntu philosophy, emphasising the interconnectedness and shared humanity among individuals.

    "A series of engaging activities and events will promote understanding, collaboration, and solidarity within the community, fostering a spirit of togetherness and mutual support,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO.

    The GED South African experience will conclude with an adrenaline-fueled event on the skidpan organised by AAXO, JEC, MasterDrive, EGF, and Exsa.

    Read more: exhibitions, EXSA, EGF, Devi Paulsen-Abbott, AAXO
    NextOptions

    Related

    RX Africa sweeps up 8 awards at the highly anticipated AAXO Roar awards ceremony
    The Publicity WorkshopRX Africa sweeps up 8 awards at the highly anticipated AAXO Roar awards ceremony
    7 Mar 2024
    Source: © Transnet Cape Town Terminal. The Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) 2024 sees the official partnership between the Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) and the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and a collection of its members as implementation partners
    Association of African Exhibition Organisers partners on the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. The Association of African Organisers' (AAXO) Roar Awards will take place on 29 February 2024
    The AAXO's Roar Awards are back!
    18 Oct 2023
    The rise of business tourism in Africa
    The rise of business tourism in Africa
    27 Sep 2023
    Source: © 123rf AAXO introduced its 2023/24 board at its AGM
    AAXO introduces 2023/24 board
    3 Aug 2023
    Informa Tech's James Bull joins AAXO board
    Informa Tech's James Bull joins AAXO board
    14 Feb 2023
    Exhibitions are a thriving marketplace
    Exposure MarketingExhibitions are a thriving marketplace
    4 Jul 2022
    Supplied. GPS supports work realised in any part of South Africa; ranging from workshops to exhibitions, events and performances; in any discipline including visual art, performing arts, film, music or combinations of aforementioned forms
    Goethe-Institut Project Space open for proposals
    1 Jul 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz