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    GL events unveils new furniture range designed for modern exhibitions and events

    GL events South Africa is proud to announce the launch of its new Furniture Range, a purpose-built collection designed to meet the evolving needs of exhibitions, conferences, and brand experiences across the events industry.
    Issued by GL events South Africa PTY (LTD)
    16 Mar 2026
    16 Mar 2026
    GL events unveils new furniture range designed for modern exhibitions and events

    As global expectations around design quality, visitor engagement, and sustainability continue to rise, this new range provides organisers, exhibitors, and venue partners with future-ready solutions that elevate both functionality and aesthetics within event environments.

    A collection built for today’s event landscape

    From immersive exhibition stands to conference lounges and networking hubs, the new range offers a modern, durable, and flexible approach to event space design.

    GL events unveils new furniture range designed for modern exhibitions and events

    Key features include:

    • Modular, event-ready designs ideal for exhibitions, trade shows, and business events
    • Durable, high-traffic materials engineered for multi-day and multi-use deployments
    • Fast setup and easy reconfiguration, allowing for efficient builds and breakdowns
    • On-trend colours and textures that align with contemporary exhibition and interior design

    Expanded styling and furniture options

    The Furniture Range introduces a wide variety of items designed to support different event types, aesthetic needs, and engagement zones. The collection includes:

    • Dining, café, cocktail, coffee, and side tables – offering every style organisers need for lounges, hospitality areas, feature zones, and networking spaces.
    • Occasional chairs – modern statement seating in premium finishes for lounges, VIP zones, and soft seating clusters.
    • Lounging furniture – modular sofas, ottomans, and soft seating that can be styled for comfort, creativity, or high-impact design.
    • Café and cocktail setups – ideal for casual meetings, refreshment areas, and dynamic social spaces.

    GL events unveils new furniture range designed for modern exhibitions and events

    From dining to café, coffee, cocktail, and side tables, we’ve got every style covered. Whether you need occasional seating, café or cocktail setups, or stylish lounging pieces, there’s so much more waiting for you!

    Designed for real-world event applications

    The furniture range is suitable for:

    • Exhibition stands and feature areas
    • Conference stages and breakout lounges
    • Hosted buyer zones and VIP spaces
    • Registration foyers and networking hubs
    • Venue upgrades and hall enhancements

    GL events unveils new furniture range designed for modern exhibitions and events

    Each piece is designed to work seamlessly with the next, allowing organisers to build cohesive, visually compelling environments that elevate the event experience.

    Explore the new collection

    Event professionals are invited to discover the full range and see how these pieces can transform their upcoming events. Contact us on moc.stneve-lg@az.ofni or 011 210 2500.

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    GL events South Africa PTY (LTD)
    GL events South Africa is a worldwide provider of integrated solutions and services for the events industry, operating across the three main event industry segments.
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