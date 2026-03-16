GL events unveils new furniture range designed for modern exhibitions and events

GL events South Africa is proud to announce the launch of its new Furniture Range, a purpose-built collection designed to meet the evolving needs of exhibitions, conferences, and brand experiences across the events industry.

As global expectations around design quality, visitor engagement, and sustainability continue to rise, this new range provides organisers, exhibitors, and venue partners with future-ready solutions that elevate both functionality and aesthetics within event environments.

A collection built for today’s event landscape

From immersive exhibition stands to conference lounges and networking hubs, the new range offers a modern, durable, and flexible approach to event space design.

Key features include:

Modular, event-ready designs ideal for exhibitions, trade shows, and business events



Durable, high-traffic materials engineered for multi-day and multi-use deployments



Fast setup and easy reconfiguration, allowing for efficient builds and breakdowns



On-trend colours and textures that align with contemporary exhibition and interior design

Expanded styling and furniture options

The Furniture Range introduces a wide variety of items designed to support different event types, aesthetic needs, and engagement zones. The collection includes:

Dining, café, cocktail, coffee, and side tables – offering every style organisers need for lounges, hospitality areas, feature zones, and networking spaces.



Occasional chairs – modern statement seating in premium finishes for lounges, VIP zones, and soft seating clusters.



Lounging furniture – modular sofas, ottomans, and soft seating that can be styled for comfort, creativity, or high-impact design.



Café and cocktail setups – ideal for casual meetings, refreshment areas, and dynamic social spaces.

From dining to café, coffee, cocktail, and side tables, we’ve got every style covered. Whether you need occasional seating, café or cocktail setups, or stylish lounging pieces, there’s so much more waiting for you!

Designed for real-world event applications

The furniture range is suitable for:

Exhibition stands and feature areas



Conference stages and breakout lounges



Hosted buyer zones and VIP spaces



Registration foyers and networking hubs



Venue upgrades and hall enhancements

Each piece is designed to work seamlessly with the next, allowing organisers to build cohesive, visually compelling environments that elevate the event experience.

Explore the new collection

Event professionals are invited to discover the full range and see how these pieces can transform their upcoming events. Contact us on moc.stneve-lg@az.ofni or 011 210 2500.



