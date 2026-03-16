Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Mid to Senior CAD Designer Johannesburg
- Events and Admin Assistant Johannesburg
- Event Project Manager Cape Town
- Procurement Officer / Estimator Randburg
- Junior Account Manager Randburg
- Journalist & Digital Content Creator Pretoria
GL events unveils new furniture range designed for modern exhibitions and events
As global expectations around design quality, visitor engagement, and sustainability continue to rise, this new range provides organisers, exhibitors, and venue partners with future-ready solutions that elevate both functionality and aesthetics within event environments.
A collection built for today’s event landscape
From immersive exhibition stands to conference lounges and networking hubs, the new range offers a modern, durable, and flexible approach to event space design.
Key features include:
- Modular, event-ready designs ideal for exhibitions, trade shows, and business events
- Durable, high-traffic materials engineered for multi-day and multi-use deployments
- Fast setup and easy reconfiguration, allowing for efficient builds and breakdowns
- On-trend colours and textures that align with contemporary exhibition and interior design
Expanded styling and furniture options
The Furniture Range introduces a wide variety of items designed to support different event types, aesthetic needs, and engagement zones. The collection includes:
- Dining, café, cocktail, coffee, and side tables – offering every style organisers need for lounges, hospitality areas, feature zones, and networking spaces.
- Occasional chairs – modern statement seating in premium finishes for lounges, VIP zones, and soft seating clusters.
- Lounging furniture – modular sofas, ottomans, and soft seating that can be styled for comfort, creativity, or high-impact design.
- Café and cocktail setups – ideal for casual meetings, refreshment areas, and dynamic social spaces.
From dining to café, coffee, cocktail, and side tables, we’ve got every style covered. Whether you need occasional seating, café or cocktail setups, or stylish lounging pieces, there’s so much more waiting for you!
Designed for real-world event applications
The furniture range is suitable for:
- Exhibition stands and feature areas
- Conference stages and breakout lounges
- Hosted buyer zones and VIP spaces
- Registration foyers and networking hubs
- Venue upgrades and hall enhancements
Each piece is designed to work seamlessly with the next, allowing organisers to build cohesive, visually compelling environments that elevate the event experience.
Explore the new collection
Event professionals are invited to discover the full range and see how these pieces can transform their upcoming events. Contact us on moc.stneve-lg@az.ofni or 011 210 2500.
- GL events unveils new furniture range designed for modern exhibitions and events16 Mar 11:13
- GL events South Africa celebrates dual wins at the EXSA Awards09 Feb 09:55
- GL events gears up for a peak season of outdoor events06 Oct 13:56
- Choosing the best printing, branding and signage company near you22 Jun 12:23
- Looking to hire a marquee for your outdoor event?09 Nov 09:47