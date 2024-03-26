Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Former Steinhoff director appears in court for fraud, racketeering

    26 Mar 2024
    26 Mar 2024
    Former Steinhoff director Stephanus Grobler has appeared in court on charges of racketeering, three counts of fraud worth R21bn, manipulation of financial statements and failure to report fraudulent activities.
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    Grobler appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday where he was granted bail of R150,000.

    National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana explained that Grobler and then Steinhoff chief executive officer, Markus Jooste – who has since been reported dead – allegedly committed acts of racketeering between 2014 and 2016 within the company.

    “During that period, it is alleged that Jooste played a major role in the management of the criminal enterprise. Furthermore, it is alleged that Grobler created documentation of transactions that supported the fraudulent transactions used to inflate and falsify the annual financial statement of the Steinhoff Group.

    “In court, using an affidavit, Grobler told the court that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges, and would prove his innocence. He further asked the court to release him on bail,” Mahanjana said.

    Steinhoff's former Chief Executive Markus Jooste appears in parliament to face a panel investigating an accounting scandal that rocked the retailer in Cape Town, South Africa, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    SA regulator fines former Steinhoff CEO for accounting fraud

      21 Mar 2024

    According to the spokesperson, the prosecution opposed the bail application on account of the seriousness of the crime and indicated that Grobler is a flight risk.

    “In delivering the judgment, Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe granted him bail with conditions that he should report to Brooklyn police station twice a week, Monday and Friday. He should hand over his two passports to the investigating officer and is not allowed to apply for a new one.

    “He should hand over his two firearms to the police. He is not allowed to leave Gauteng province without informing the investigation officer. [He] must not interfere with state witnesses,” Mahanjana said.

    The matter is expected back in the court on 26 June 2024.

    Read more: Steinhoff, fraud, Steinhoff, Markus Jooste, racketeering
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Source:
    Book extract - Steinheist: The day the fraud became clear
     1 day
    Source: Reuters.
    Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste dies by suicide, reports say
    22 Mar 2024
    Steinhoff's former Chief Executive Markus Jooste appears in parliament to face a panel investigating an accounting scandal that rocked the retailer in Cape Town, South Africa, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    SA regulator fines former Steinhoff CEO for accounting fraud
     21 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Unmasking deepfakes: Navigating the threat to medical professional identity and trust
     7 Mar 2024
    Source: © Daily Investor 3 SABC executives have been suspending following their failure to disclose a 7.5% profit-share deal with Discover Digital
    SABC executives suspended over undisclosed profit-share deal with Discover Digital
    12 Feb 2024
    Source:
    AI's new low: Taylor Swift targeted with explicit deepfake images
     26 Jan 2024
    Sam Bankman-Fried introduced at Crypto Bahamas conference.
    SBF found guilty on all counts, faces 100-year sentence
     6 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Visa study: Overconfidence exposes consumers to fraud risk
    18 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz