Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA regulator fines former Steinhoff CEO for accounting fraud

    By Nqobile Dludla
    21 Mar 2024
    21 Mar 2024
    Former Steinhoff chief executive Markus Jooste has been fined R475m ($25.15m) by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority for publishing false and misleading financial statements, the regulator said on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.
    Steinhoff's former Chief Executive Markus Jooste appears in parliament to face a panel investigating an accounting scandal that rocked the retailer in Cape Town, South Africa, 5 September 2018. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    Steinhoff's former Chief Executive Markus Jooste appears in parliament to face a panel investigating an accounting scandal that rocked the retailer in Cape Town, South Africa, 5 September 2018. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

    Steinhoff has suffered hefty losses and a stream of lawsuits since revealing holes in its accounts in December 2017, the first sign of an accounting fraud that led to the near-collapse of the retail group, which is majority owner of South African and discount retailer Pepkor.

    Last year Steinhoff, which was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg bourse, implemented a debt restructuring plan to avoid bankruptcy. The plan gave shareholders rights to 20% of the new entity after the parent company was delisted and a new unlisted holding structure was created.

    Jooste was fined after an investigation found that he and European finance boss Dirk Schreiber made or published statements about Steinhoff International Holdings that "they knew or ought reasonably to have known were false, misleading, or deceptive," the FSCA said.

    That included misleading shareholders by the omission of material facts, it added.

    Both Jooste and Schreiber were found to have contravened some sections of the Financial Markets Act, with regards to Steinhoff's annual financial statements and annual reports for 2014 to 2016 years and the 2017 half year.

    Jooste was ordered to pay a fine to the regulator on or before April 19, including 10 million rand to reimburse the FSCA for reasonable costs incurred during the investigation, the regulator said.

    With regards to Schreiber, the FSCA did not impose an administrative penalty due to his cooperation with the investigation and other factors, the FSCA said.

    ($1 = 18.8866 rand)

    Read more: Steinhoff, Markus Jooste, Nqobile Dludla
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Bernadette Baum

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste dies by suicide, reports say
    9 hours
    Spar steps up battle for affluent and discount shoppers
    Spar steps up battle for affluent and discount shoppers
     18 Mar 2024
    RCL Foods to spin-off and list Rainbow Chicken business
    RCL Foods to spin-off and list Rainbow Chicken business
     7 Mar 2024
    Shoprite wins market share as rivals struggle
    Shoprite wins market share as rivals struggle
     6 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Canal+ raises bid for MultiChoice
     5 Mar 2024
    South African fashion retailers boost local production amid port delays
    South African fashion retailers boost local production amid port delays
     29 Feb 2024
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    Canal Plus must make offer to MultiChoice shareholders, says regulator
     28 Feb 2024
    Telkom revenue steady despite BCX drag and load shedding
    Telkom revenue steady despite BCX drag and load shedding
     21 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz