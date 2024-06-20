Industries

Energy News South Africa

    Eskom gets Kusile Unit 5 boost to end load shedding

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    1 Jul 2024
    Eskom has successfully integrated Kusile Power Station's Unit 5 into its commercial operations. Following six months of rigorous testing and optimisation since it was first synchronised to the grid at the end of 2023, this milestone marks a significant step in Eskom's Generation Operational Recovery Plan and adds a much-needed 800MW capacity to the national grid.
    Kusile Unit 5 not only boosts baseload capacity but also enhances grid stability, with the additional inertia of the generator making it easier to onboard renewables after installing the required transmission lines.

    "The delivery of this unit is a testament to the collective effort of our 40,000 employees," said Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom executive for generation, who extended gratitude to all involved in bringing Unit 5 online.

    The Competition Commission has sent a powerful message to the inverter market.
    Victron Energy fined R14m for anti-competitive practices

      20 Jun 2024

    This achievement aligns with Eskom's winter outlook, published in April 2024, which outlined plans to add 2,500MW to the grid by the end of the year.

    Eskom CEO, Dan Marokane, reiterated the company's commitment to operational recovery, governance improvements, and futureproofing the organisation to ensure energy security for South Africa and the broader region.

    “Eskom will continue to focus on implementing operational recovery, strengthening governance and future proofing the organisation to enable energy security, growth and long-term sustainability to the benefit of South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

    Unit 5 shines

    Unit 5 has consistently met performance targets during the testing period and has played a role intermittently supplying electricity in the power utility’s load shedding reduction efforts.

    Once completed, Kusile Power Station, with six units, will boast a maximum output of 4,800MW. Notably, Kusile is the first power station in Africa equipped with wet flue gas desulphurisation (WFGD) technology, reducing sulphur dioxide emissions and adhering to international air quality standards.

    Kusile, South Africa's largest construction project, is set to become the world's fourth-largest coal plant upon its eventual completion.

    Construction of the final unit, Unit 6, is however progressing as planned, with synchronisation to the grid expected in November 2024 before full operation in 2025.

    Incoming shutdown of 3 units

    While this is a significant stride in the country's fight against load shedding, Eskom continues to have the emissions compliance sword dangling over its head.

    The power utility has been operating Kusile units 1, 2, and 3 under a postponement of minimum emission standards due to ongoing repairs on permanent flue gas ducts.

    Eskom assures the public that emissions remain within permissible limits and that measures are in place to mitigate any potential impact on air quality and public health.

    There is, however, no comment on the contingency plan or timeline for removing the three units from service when the permanent fix is installed.

    For now the news off additional generating capacity coming online is welcome as winter settles in across the country.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Next
    Let's do Biz