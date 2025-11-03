Eskom assures South Africans its power system remains reliable

Eskom has assured South Africans that they do not need to fear load shedding, as the power system continues to operate reliably and effectively meets the country’s electricity demand.

“The ongoing implementation of the Generation Recovery Plan is strengthening grid stability, improving operational efficiencies and providing energy security.

"The Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) load factor decreased further to 0.0001%, from 0.23% in the preceding week.

"This reflects sustained efficiency gains,” Eskom said in a statement.

The year-to-date Energy Availability Factor (EAF) rose to 63.06%, compared to last year’s 63.02% for the same period.

Ramping up

According to Eskom, from 1 to 30 October 2025, the EAF increased to 65.9%, up from 62.24% in the same period last year, a notable 3.66% improvement driven by fewer unplanned outages and additional generation capacity.

“Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Unit 1 was reconnected to the national grid following major scheduled maintenance, strengthening 24/7 baseload capacity and improving both the EAF and overall energy security.

“Both units at Koeberg are online, with Unit 1 ramping up and Unit 2 producing 941MW.

"Once at full output, the nuclear power station will generate over 1,860MW, reinforcing Eskom’s commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient nuclear operations,” Eskom said.

During the past week, diesel expenditure was R0.005m, down from R7.84m during the same week last year.

This reflects a sharp reduction in reliance on diesel generation, signalling a shift toward more cost-effective primary energy sources.

Year-to-date, diesel expenditure remains consistently below budget.

From 1 to 30 October 2025, the Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF), which measures the percentage of generation capacity lost due to unplanned outages, reduced to 21.78%, a significant 2.73% improvement from 24.51% recorded during the same period last year.

The Planned Capacity Loss Factor (PCLF) stands at 12.01%, slightly lower than the 12.87% recorded last year.

This planned maintenance aligns with Eskom’s long-term maintenance schedule and ongoing efforts to enhance plant reliability and operational consistency.

Between 24 and 30 October 2025, Eskom recorded an average of 8,768MW in unplanned outages—an improvement from 9,837MW during the same period last year.

This year-on-year reduction of 1,069MW in breakdowns highlights the growing reliability and resilience of the generation fleet.