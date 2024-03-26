Retail Franchising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesKLAMpactCity Lodge HotelCatchwordseQvestOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTDMCPromiseNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanySwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Franchising News South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Engen opens 700th Quickshop & Co store in Midrand

    6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    Engen recently opened its 700th Quickshop & Co store at Engen Summit Convenience Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Located at 386 Olifantsfontein Road, Engen Summit Convenience Centre is designed to serve the early risers, the late-night cravers and the busy bees navigating life's hectic schedules.

    Operating 24/7, the site’s convenience bouquet includes: Quickshop & Co. for groceries and everyday essentials, Café 365 for easy eats, barista made premium Brazmata coffee, and Woolworths Foodstop.

    “Engen is committed to helping you streamline your day, offering a quick and satisfying pitstop that helps you re-energise and get back to what truly matters – whether it's work, studying, holidaying, or spending quality time with your loved ones,” explains Enoch Hermanus, Engen’s general manager: Retail.

    Engen launched its first Quickshop in 1993, expanding and rebranding in the 31 years since, with Engen Summit containing its 700th Quickshop & Co store across its 1,000+ service station network.

    “Quickshop & Co is at the heart of Engen’s convenience strategy, representing our commitment to continually innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says Hermanus.

    With a business strategy that places the customer front and centre, Engen is firmly focused on continually evolving its forecourt offerings to meet customers’ changing needs.

    Concludes Hermanus: “Engen is proud to bring its valued customers a space that offers unparalleled service, quality, and variety.

    “As we move forward, we know that our customer’s time is precious, so we remain committed to offering excellent service, support and continuously evolving to meet their needs.”

    Read more: Engen, store opening
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    Bibi Cash & Carry opens flagship store in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State
    Bibi Cash & Carry opens flagship store in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State
    1 day
    Under Armour opens 19th store in SA at Pavilion Mall, Westville, Durban
    Under Armour opens 19th store in SA at Pavilion Mall, Westville, Durban
    9 Jul 2024
    Food Lover&#x2019;s Market opens at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre
    Food Lover’s Market opens at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre
    3 Jun 2024
    Engen and Vivo Energy merge to form Pan-African energy giant
    Engen and Vivo Energy merge to form Pan-African energy giant
    22 May 2024
    Mscsports renews 3 year contract with Engen
    MscsportsMscsports renews 3 year contract with Engen
    22 May 2024
    The Tygervalley Centre Curve Gear store is the 6th brand store in South Africa.
    Clothing brand Curve Gear opens new store in Tygervalley Centre
     17 Apr 2024
    Hatmaker Crystal Birch to open store at Johannesburg&#x2019;s 44 Stanley
    Hatmaker Crystal Birch to open store at Johannesburg’s 44 Stanley
    2 Apr 2024
    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall
    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall
    26 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz