Engen opens 700th Quickshop & Co store in Midrand

Engen recently opened its 700th Quickshop & Co store at Engen Summit Convenience Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Image supplied

Located at 386 Olifantsfontein Road, Engen Summit Convenience Centre is designed to serve the early risers, the late-night cravers and the busy bees navigating life's hectic schedules.

Operating 24/7, the site’s convenience bouquet includes: Quickshop & Co. for groceries and everyday essentials, Café 365 for easy eats, barista made premium Brazmata coffee, and Woolworths Foodstop.

“Engen is committed to helping you streamline your day, offering a quick and satisfying pitstop that helps you re-energise and get back to what truly matters – whether it's work, studying, holidaying, or spending quality time with your loved ones,” explains Enoch Hermanus, Engen’s general manager: Retail.

Engen launched its first Quickshop in 1993, expanding and rebranding in the 31 years since, with Engen Summit containing its 700th Quickshop & Co store across its 1,000+ service station network.

“Quickshop & Co is at the heart of Engen’s convenience strategy, representing our commitment to continually innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says Hermanus.

With a business strategy that places the customer front and centre, Engen is firmly focused on continually evolving its forecourt offerings to meet customers’ changing needs.

Concludes Hermanus: “Engen is proud to bring its valued customers a space that offers unparalleled service, quality, and variety.

“As we move forward, we know that our customer’s time is precious, so we remain committed to offering excellent service, support and continuously evolving to meet their needs.”